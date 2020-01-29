Beyoncé has a detail with Kim Kardashian and ditch the rumors of her alleged bad relationship

Share it:

The businesswoman has promoted in her ‘stories’ the last collection of clothes of the singer.

The garments of IVY PARK x Adidas are replaced on the firm's website after the initial ‘sold out’.

Much has been written and spoken about the indecipherable relationship that keep Kim Kardashian Y Beyoncé, two Hollywood heavyweights that, whether they like it or not, have been closely related for years. Specifically, the link that unites them are their husbands, Jay-Z and Kanye, artists who once maintained a close personal and professional bond that would have dissolved for some time. As a source close to the couples commented to 'Page Six', “Beyoncé never quite liked Kim, tolerates her for the friendship that their husbands maintain and because they have friends in common, like Jennifer Lopez, but she has always been a little cold with her. ”

The reason could be the media and exposed rhythm of life that the protagonist of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, ‘leitmotiv’ that the singer does not share at all due to how jealous she is of her private life. But now, after many comings and goings, it seems that Queen B has broken a spear in favor of Kim and has given her a complete donkey with the coveted collection of IVY PARK x Adidas, a gift that has made her arrive at her house and that the businesswoman has shown happy through her Instagram stories.

“Here in there are some fabulous things (…) This is too much! Thanks guys, thanks Beyoncé, thanks Adidas. ”

Thus, it was encased in the collection and marked a catwalk with the background song ‘Who Run The World? (Girls) ’. A statement of intent that makes it clear that, in the event that the relationship is not the closest, the publicity that one can make of the other continues to be most beneficial. Beyoncé is the most relevant artist of our time and Kim the ‘celebrity’ who plays the most in the international social press, how they were not going to make an effort to make this binomial work.

By the way, if you are also interested in catching something from the sports collection that sold out at its launch, we have good news: there is again ‘stock’ on the website.