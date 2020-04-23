Beyoncé focuses her time and money to stop the coronavirus

Share it:

Beyoncé is focusing her coronavirus relief efforts on organizations that are helping communities of color that have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The superstar announced Thursday that her charity BEYGood will partner with Jack Dorsey's Twitter Start Small campaign to provide $ 6 million in relief funds to a variety of groups working to meet basic needs in cities like Detroit, Houston, New York and New Orleans.

"Communities of color suffer epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said a statement on the singer's website. "Communities that already lacked funds for education, health and housing now face alarming rates of infection and death."

Part of the money will go to support the efforts of the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Alliance on Mental Illness to provide mental wellness services in affected cities. The money will also go to organizations like No Kid Hungry, Bread of Life, World Central Kitchen, and more.

