Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the stages of the love story of the royal family that has always been crazy in love

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Beyoncé and Jay-z I am certainly one of the power couple on the music scene and beyond. She, 38, Queen of pop, dancer, actress and entrepreneur and winner of 23 Grammys. He, 49, is the King of rap, the first of his kind to be included in the Songwriter hall of fameas well as entrepreneur and record producer. They started dating together in 2001 and since then musical collaborations have followed since millions of copies, a wedding, some scandal, a betrayal and 3 beautiful children. In short, if there was a Royal Family in America, we would have no doubts to crown Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z (real name Shawn Corey Carter). If you are curious about how things went in detail, this is it timeline of Beyoncé and Jay-Z that you absolutely cannot miss.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the stages of the love story

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: 1999-2000

In an interview with SeventeenBeyoncé says she met Jay-Z for the first time when she was 18, at an unspecified time between 1999 and 2000. It was not love at first sight and the two began dating as friends.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: 2001

Things changed in 2001. Beyoncé always tells the details in an interview with Oprah Winfrey:

“We were only friends for a year and a half before going out on a date. We've been on the phone for a year and a half and that base has been so important to the relationship. Having someone who simply likes you is so important. And someone who is so honest. "

Fans at the time had already begun to suspect something, but no confirmation from the two concerned.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: October 2002

The single comes out 03 Bonnie & Clyde, the first collaboration between the two, which immediately proves to be a success. This will be followed by many others, but the rumors that there is much more between Beyoncé and Jay-Z, are confirmed in this video. Even if those directly concerned continue to deny. There first hit together you never forget!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: May 2003

Who has never let loose on the notes of Crazy in love? The single that definitively launches Beyoncé's career and that sees the collaboration (again!) Of that musical genius of Jay-Z, is dated 2003. Yes, incredible, we have been dancing for 16 years already! The words of the song and the fact that Beyoncé and Jay-Z start showing up at basketball games are confirmation that their relationship does not stop at the recording studio. Jay-Z continues to deny in all interviews with a politically correct "We are just good friends", but no one believes it anymore.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: August 2004

It's official! Finally, after almost 2 years of gossip, denials and stolen shots, Beyoncé and Jay-Z make their first public release as a couple. The occasion is the evening of the MTV VMAs and the flashes are all for them.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: September 2006

After the official debut as a couple, 2 quiet years follow, in which both focus heavily on music and career. Beyoncé records the latest album with Destiny’s Child and takes part as an actress in the film Dreamgirls. And on the occasion of his 25th birthday, launch b'day, the second album only recorded by the singer. Album that will win just a few Grammys, sell just a few million copies and place six singles on the charts! Could Jay-Z be missing in this project? Of course not! The two duet together in 2 tracks: Deja vu (yet another success!) e Upgrade U. In the latter's video, the couple is dressed identical and there is nothing more adorable than one matching couple!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: April 2008

Save the date! On April 4, 2008 the couple get married in secret and with a ceremony with few, indeed very few close friends. Jay-Z in an interview will say that there were about thirty guests. As always, it will remain hidden for a few months before Beyoncé, now Mrs. Carter, and Jay-Z make it public in an interview.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: August 2011

MTV VMAs are always the occasion for another great announcement. Years after their official debut, the couple again choose this event to reveal a completely unexpected thing. After having made a spectacular performance by Love on top, Beyoncé undoes his jacket revealing to the world of pregnant. Kanye West's reaction in the audience was everyone's reaction to seeing the video. Epic!

Years later, in the documentary Life Is But A DreamBeyoncé will reveal that this was not her first pregnancy.

"About 2 years ago, I got pregnant for the first time. I felt the heartbeat that was the best music I've ever heard in my life. There are no words to express what it means to have a baby growing inside you, so it is normal that you want to scream it and tell the whole world. (In the first months of pregnancy) I flew to New York for a check, but there was no more heart beat. "

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: January 2012

Welcome baby Blue Ivy! On January 7, 2012, the first born of Knowles-Carter was born: Blue Ivy. Again, the news will be released a month after birth with a post from the couple on Tumblr. Was the new pop queen born? We are already sure that we will surely hear about her.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: 2013

In February, the documentary is released on HBO Life is but a dream right on life of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. For the first time, fans can see part of their daily lives between work, the ups and downs of a couple (including the revelation of theabortion mentioned earlier) and the celebration of pregnancy.

A few months later Beyoncé and Jay-Z release their new albums and also in this case, the collaborations are not lacking. Jay-Z feat Beyoncé for the single Part II (on the run) and Beyoncé feat Jay-Z for Drunk in Love, a kind of sequel to Crazy in love.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: April / May 2014

In April 2014, Beyoncé and Jay-Z announce theOn the run tour, their first tour together. A month later, the couple participate in the Met Gala accompanied also by Solange, Beyoncé's sister. A few days later, TMZ releases a video of the after party of the event in which Solange has an altercation (with hands on) with Jay-Z in the elevator. The images immediately caused a sensation, as well as the rounds of all the newspapers. The video shows Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Solange and a bodyguard climbing up the elevator together. There is no audio but Solange seems to be saying something heavy to Jay-Z before physically attacking him. Jay-Z does not make a turn, Beyoncé is petrified and the bodyguard tries to hold back Solange. The rumors from that day went wild enough to bring the trio to release a release:

“There has been a lot of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate accident. But the most important thing is that our family worked on it. Jay and Solange each take their own share of responsibility for what happened. They both recognize their role in this private affair that had a public role. They both apologized to each other and we are moving forward as a united family. Solange's reports in an altered state or that show irregular behavior throughout the evening are simply false. At the end of the day families have problems and we are no different. We love each other and above all we are a family. We left everything behind and we hope everyone else will do the same. "

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: August / November 2014

Since that fateful May, no one else bad news for the Knowles – Carter family. Indeed, everything seems to have returned to normal. In August Jay-Z and little Ivy deliver Beyoncé theMTV Video Vanguard Award, on the occasion of the MTV VMAs. And listen, listen, in November the whole family takes part in Solange's wedding with director Alan Ferguson. Apparently, peace is made!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: April 2016

Beyoncé's new album comes out in late April, Lemonade. The album is a bomb, not so much on the musical side, as for the story told in the lyrics. The reason? Queen Bey tells of one history of infidelity that passes from the moment of pain in Pray you catch me, to that of total anger in Don't hurt yourself and that of forgiveness in All night. Nobody is certain that it is autobiographical but the omelette, or rather the Lemonade, it is made and the rumors of a betrayal by Jay-Z going crazy. From the interested parties no comment on the matter, but the couple throughout 2016 continues to be seen together. If it was treason, forgiveness seems to have really happened since …

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: 2017

Beyoncé publishes on his IG profile this photo that gets more than 11 million likes. The Carters, announce a new pregnancy and this time of 2 twins.

The arrival of Rumi and Sir is announced on July 14, on the occasion of the first month of the children. But 2017 was a year full of emotions and events for the couple.

In April, for their 9th wedding anniversary, Beyoncé publishes a video of them on the notes of Die for you.

June, in addition to birth of twins, it is also marked for the new Jay-Z album, 4:44. Immediately, it is labeled as the response album a Lemonade. The rapper in the various tracks speaks of his marriage and yes sorry for the betrayal, confirming that the rumors was not just rumors. "I apologize, our love was one for the ages and I contained us (…) And if my children knew, I don't even know what I would do / If they ain't look at me the same / I would prolly die with all the shame ". More explicit than that.

If confirmation of what happened is still needed, Jay-Z thinks about it in an interview with T Magazine:

“You know many people leave and the divorce rate is 50% or something, because most people can't see themselves. The hardest thing is to see the pain on someone's face that you caused and to deal with yourself. So many people don't want to do this. You don't want to look inside and so you go. "

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: 2018

After dark, the couple seems to have come back stronger than ever. To seal this union we think a tour and an album together. Beyoncé and Jay-Z for 2018 leave for the new one On the run II, which sees them engaged in a series of concerts in major American stadiums.

In June, the album is released EVERYTHING IS LOVE signed by The Carters. On the record, all the songs are a feat. between Beyoncé and Jay-Z and again, music has cathartic functions because the tracks are a celebration of theirs report and their successes. Right in LOVEHAPPY there is yet another confirmation of Jay-Z's betrayal, that the couple worked hard on this thing to save the family and that they are now in the best possible place. Long live the Carters!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: November 2019

Beyoncé is the leading voice of The Lion King, in the new Disney movie. But apparently the Carters love to work in the family because the small Blue Ivy also participates in the project. At only 7 years of age, he not only takes part in the writing of the text of Brown skin girl, but for this he wins the prize Ashwr & Simpson songwriter Award. When you say good blood don't lie …

Waiting to know what 2020 will bring to this Royal Family, we have been happy to retrace the love story between Beyoncé and Jay-Z, a couple who made love for the family the fundamental value.