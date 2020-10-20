Beverly Hills 90210, what happened to Jennie Garth? Let’s find out together

All of us kids of the 90s also fondly remember a bit of nostalgia Beverly Hills 90210, the cult series that first addressed adolescents, also dealing with rather burning issues. One of the most beloved characters was surely that of Kelly, played for ten seasons by Jennie Garth.

Unlike the other stars of the series who may have gotten a little stuck in these iconic roles, the protagonist of the love triangle with Brenda and Dylan has had a career full of many satisfactions. It was in fact the Valerie ne The things I love about you, a comedy series set in New York that had some success thanks to the participation of Amanda Bynes. Garth later appeared in a few episodes of Melrose Place, and is the protagonist of the film Blonde and dangerous.

In 2008 he decides to play Kelly again in the Beverly Hills spin-off titled 90210, where he returns to collaborate again with what has later become one of his best friends, that is Tori Spelling e Luke Perry interpreter of Dylan. Then participate in Dancing with the Stars and becomes the protagonist of a reality show entitled Jennie Garth: A Little Bit Country.

Jenny Garth and Tory Spelling then decide to bring Beverly Hills 90210 back to the small screen, reuniting part of the original cast in a 6-episode special. The public doesn’t seem to appreciate this fake documentary in which the actors play a stereotypical version of their successful characters. Meanwhile, Luke Perry also dies tragically and the series is not renewed by Fox for a second season. Regarding privacy, Jenny Garth got married three times, and had three children from Peter Facinelli, the vampire Carlisle Cullen from the Twilight saga.

Jessica Alba recently accused the Beverly Hills cast of being a bit opinionated during filming but, according to Kelly’s interpreter, there were no bullying actions against the minor actors of the series.