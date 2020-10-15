Beverly Hills 90210, the director of the cult series responds to the accusations of Jessica Alba

Maybe you won’t remember it, Jessica Alba had a small role in Beverly Hills 90210 but apparently, this wasn’t going to be a particularly good experience. The actress has in fact revealed that on the set of this successful series she would have even been forbidden to make eye contact with her colleagues.

He intervened on this matter Joel Feigenbaum, who said he was particularly surprised by Jessica Alba’s words, as on the set of this production there was a really very calm and friendly air. The Beverly Hills 90210 director does not deny that someone may have said something like that to her but, in case it did, it would have been simply a joke.

“I did not know anything about this matter. But it is very likely that someone has told him in a joking way. I cannot imagine who it could have been. It certainly wasn’t any of the cast. The only people who might have done this are an assistant director or maybe some make-up and hairdresser. I have no doubt that he felt it somehow, but certainly I’ve never had the perception of all this, especially on the set “.

They also intervened on the matter Brian Austin Green e Jennie Garth who admitted not to mention any kind of limitation for the guest stars of the series, arguing that: “The only thing we were really good at on set was to put people at ease and make them feel welcome.”

Beverly Hills 90210 recently celebrated its 30th birthday. In fact, the first episode of this successful series aired on October 4, 1990.