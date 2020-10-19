Beverly Hills 90210, 5 secrets you did not know about the cult of TV

There are some shows that are real meteors: they quickly become mass phenomena, and at the same time exhaust their fame, ending up in oblivion. Besides, there are some products like Beverly Hills 90210, which not only remained on the crest of the wave for ten years, but was never forgotten by its fans.

Recently, the show has made a comeback, for the controversy between Joel Feigenbaum and Jessica Alba on the set of Beverly Hills 90210 and, while in our pages we have shown you what happened to the cast of Beverly Hills, today we will talk about some secrets you (maybe) don’t know about about the series.

The series, conceived by Darren Star, originally should have been called Class of Beverly Hills. Star, who drew inspiration from his high school experience in Potomac, Maryland, decided to use it as a code name for the show Potomac 20854, before moving on to the iconic name with which it went down in history.

Despite Beverly Hills was destined to reach incredible heights of popularity in his time for the genre, the beginnings were not brilliant, with the first season only reaching the 118th place for viewers. Everything changed when it was aired, with the penultimate episode of the first season, the first time of Brenda e Dylan: from that moment on, the show had an unexpected success.

Speaking of Dylan, did you know the character played by the late Luke Perry should he only have appeared in a handful of episodes? Perry, who was working in the construction industry at the time to pursue his acting career, was not initially regarded as a member of the main cast but, given the enthusiastic reactions of fans to his character, FOX he had to change his mind, and made him one of the faces of the show.

Many remember her as the character of Brenda, played by Shannen Doherty, left the series at the end of the fourth season, with the decision to go to London to follow the dream of becoming an actress. The real reasons for Doherty’s farewell to the set, however, are other: the actress became the protagonist of some backstage disagreements and the management of her relations with the crew and the entire cast became very difficult, a decision that prompted the showrunner to conclude the character’s plot with the thirty-second episode of the fourth season. The character of Brenda, however, was continually mentioned and remembered even after her departure from the series.

We close with a curiosity … legal. One of the iconic characters of the series is undoubtedly Andrea Zuckerman, played by Gabrielle Carteris. The actress (currently president of the Screen Actors Guild), in order to play the character of Andrea he lied during his audition about his age. In this regard, Carteris stated in an interview with Access Hollywood: “I asked a lawyer if I could sign contracts and lie about my age. The lawyer said yes, as long as I declare that I am at least 21 years old“. Carteris, at the time of the auditions, was 29 years old.

Did you know these curiosities about Beverly Hills 90210? Do you know others? Let us know in the comments space!