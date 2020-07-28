Between Zelda Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask: The Missing Link, fan-made work is coming soon

Share it:

Announced at E3 2019, the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still without a release period: to date, the top Nintendo in fact, they limited themselves to communicating that the game is in development.

While awaiting further news on the matter, fans of the iconic saga do not seem willing to remain on their hands. On the contrary, some particularly creative players have decided to spend their time making a particular patch for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Fans, active on the YouTube channel "Kaze Emanuar", they specifically tried to connect the universes of the Nintendo 64 title and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.

From this commitment was born The Missing Link, fan-made project that uses the engine of the two famous chapters of the Zelda series. The Mod introduces some additional content to Ocarina of Time, among which are unpublished dungeons. Directly at the beginning of this news it is possible to view the trailer The Missing Link presentation: what do you think of the result of the efforts of these fans?

Waiting for news on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, we remember that the last chapter of the Nintendo saga to be landed on Nintendo Switch is the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.