Between Xbox Series S and controller sightings: leak for Series X release date?

It's now official: Xbox Series X will be released in November. Microsoft announced it during the evening of Tuesday 11 August, at the same time as the postponement of Halo: Infinite to 2021.

At the moment, however, the House of Redmond has not yet wanted to reveal the exact date on which the next gen console will become available on the shelves of retailers around the world. On this juncture, a rumor quite intriguing. The latter is linked to the recent sighting on the net of alleged shots depicting the new one Xbox next gen controller in a white version. The packaging of the object, in fact, may have offered new clues to the existence of the Xbox Series S, alias Xbox Lockhart, the much talked about budget version of Xbox Series X.

Now, the mysterious controller gives rise to a further indiscretion. As reported by Tom Warren, Senior Editor at the editorial office of The Verge, the packaging of the pad may in fact have revealed the Xbox Series X launch date. Through the Tweet found at the bottom of this news, the videogame journalist shared a new alleged shot of the pad packaging. On the latter it is possible to see the words "Do not sell or exhibit before November 6, 2020". The author of the alleged shot was obviously not revealed, with Warren referring to him simply as"informant".

May next gen Microsoft be truly ready for a debut on Friday 6 November? At the moment it is only a rumor: we therefore await any confirmations or denials.