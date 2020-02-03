Between rumors and reflections: PS5 will be presented in February? We discuss it in a video!

Share it:

With the beginning of 2020, the year in which the next generation consoles will land on the gaming market, the wait and curiosity linked to the definitive reveal of the new hardware have become increasingly tangible.

The month of January in particular has been dotted with a large number of rumor and rumors about a possible PS5 presentation in February. Until now, all speculation has emerged however, they did not find any kind of confirmation officer, staying in the limbo of the realm of uncertainty. The leaders of the house Sony they are indeed keeping the most absolute privacy on what are the plans relating to the timing and method of presentation of the company's new flagship.

Now that the month of February 2020 has finally started, can we actually attend the presentation of PlayStation 5? Between noise and reflections, ours Francesco Fossetti expressed his own personal point of view within a dedicated video. As per tradition, as well as on the Everyeye YouTube channel, you can find the movie directly at the opening of this news. We just have to wish you a good vision!

In closing, we also point out that, pending the PlayStation heads announce the stage from which the presentation of SS5, on the pages of Everyeye you can find a rich special dedicated to all Sony's First Party teams.