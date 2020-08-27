Between past and future: what will Eiichiro Oda do at the end of ONE PIECE?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Finally, Eiichiro Oda is back to talk about ONE PIECE in a new interview, the same one that debuted a few hours ago on a Japanese television station. The author, therefore, took the opportunity to take stock of the situation on the manga and discuss his career as a mangaka.

For about a week, fans had been waiting for the distribution of thefull interview with Eiichiro Oda by a Japanese channel which, finally, has been broadcast at home in the past few hours. The sensei took the opportunity to reiterate his intentions to finish the manga within 4 and a half years, despite the fact that exactly a year ago he warned that the work remained no more than 5 years to reach the final.

The author, therefore, is slightly more than expected the narrative of the manga, while noting his intentions to finish the series by the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. In any case, the mangaka also added that he intended to write a ninja story in ONE PIECE but it was preceded by Masashi Kishimoto e Naruto which forced him to change his mind. As for the future, however, Oda has shown himself to be a little wary as he currently has no intention of drawing another manga after ONE PIECE.

And you, however, what do you think of the sensei’s words? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. We take this opportunity to remind you that among our pages the spoilers of chapter 989 are available.