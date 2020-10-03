Between Naruto, ONE PIECE, Dragon Ball and others: what is the best battle shonen tournament?

Tournaments in the battle shonen world have been cleared for a long time now. As early as the 1980s there were stories that featured their own tournament, albeit the most famous is perhaps the Dragon Ball Tenkaichi tournament, which consolidated this element in the battle shonen. But then came Yu of the Specters, Yu-Gi-Oh, Naruto, ONE PIECE and others.

Which of these titles is the best tournament of battle shonen? Let’s find out in our top 5.

Al fifth place we find Yu of the Ghosts with his Dark Tournament. This has held court for much of the manga and is also one of the apex points of the story written and drawn by Yoshihiro Togashi. The formula is very simple but its epicity undoubtedly places it among the best.

Al fourth place is Fairy Tail with the Magic Games. From the preliminary to the final, the challenge between Fiore’s guilds held up with completely different challenges and tests that put many participants to the test. Its variety is definitely a plus.

To close the podium with the bronze is there challenge in the Yu-Gi-Oh city of duels. Endless card games for Yugi Muto and companions with various phases that led the protagonist to clash with Marik Ishtar. A battle with Egyptian divinities that gave the world many iconic cards.

Silver instead goes to Naruto with his Chunin Tournament. One of the biggest narrative arcs of Masashi Kishimoto’s shonen manga, with many characters who have stood up and put themselves into play. It was also the moment of the definitive explosion of the manga and, despite the interruption, it was a tournament that offered unforgettable challenges.

Gold and the top step of the podium could only go to the Dragon Ball Tenkaichi Tournament. The tournament par excellence, shown in the manga five times (even if the penultimate with disastrous results for the organizers) and that in particular in the first part it was at the center of many disputes and epochal battles. From Goku VS Krillin, Goku VS Piccolo and many other fights to end with Goku VS Uub, Akira Toriyama has shown many battles left in the heart.

Does the top 5 convince you or would you have preferred a reference to the recent My Hero Academia and Black Clover tournaments? Or the Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power? Let us know in the comments.