'Betty', new HBO teen queer series after 'Euphoria'

Fans of 'Euphoria', we are in luck. While we wait for the filming of the second season of the drama to begin teen from HBO, it seems that the platform has put its batteries and has wanted to surprise us with a new program queer that will delight anyone who is a fan of skateboarding. Is about 'Betty' and today we have his official trailer.

The series consists of 6 episodes and it is a spin-off for the small screen of the acclaimed 2018 movie Skate Kitchen, directed by Crystal Moselle and starring Jaden Smith. According to the official synopsis of the series, in this one we will know the story of several girls who try to make a hole in the world of skateboard in New York, generally dominated by men.

HBO

Apparently, Teen Vogue reports, it all started when Crystal Moselle spotted two random teens with their skateboards (Rachelle Vinberg and Nina Moran) on the New York subway. Together they formed the basis for what would become 'Skate Kitchen', and now 'Betty'. In the trailer we see how this series will delight us with different friends, love affairs and many and great looks. 'Betty' to premiere on HBO next May 1 and in it we will be able to see again several of the stars of 'Skate Kitchen'; Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, Rachelle Vinberg, Reza Nader, Edmund Donovan, Caleb Eberhardt, Katerina Tannenbaum, Jules Lorenzo and Brenn Lorenzo.



