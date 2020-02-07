Better than ever! After surgery, they catch Jacky Bracamontes in a bathing suit

The actress and conductor Jacky Bracamontes She was caught in a bathing suit after a recent surgery where her abdomen was reconstructed and she had a liposuction.

The model is also on vacation with her children and her husband, businessman Martín Fuentes, who was responsible for sharing the image.

In your account Instagram, He too former pilot of motor racing he published the photograph where he is with his family in a water park located in Cancun, Quintana Roo, just off a slide.

How many times do you think we got on this slide? (sic) ”, commented Martín.

However, some fans of the presenter showed their concern, since after the medical procedure, it is possible that Jacky I can't do some activities. Although a few days ago, the model also had expressed that she can do several activities, such as having privacy.

