Better PS5 or Xbox Series X? The father of The Witness unveils his favorite nextgen console

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The American developer who shaped the digital universes of Braid and The Witness, Jonathan Blow, intervened in a direct streaming on Twitch to join the already heated dispute between PS5 and Xbox Series X and reveal his favorite nextgen console.

During the broadcast focused on programming and design, the American author answered some questions asked by his fans on the theme of future platforms and limited himself to stating that "I'm excited about some next generation consoles, if we want to put it this way. For example, PlayStation 5 is really good".

Without making explicit reference to the diatribe that arose among the promoters of the new Black monolith and those who, however, look forward to the launch of the Microsoft console known until a few weeks ago with the code name of Project Scarlett, with these statements Jonathan Blow inevitably contributes to fueling the discussion that has arisen on industry sites and forums based on the leaks that would like Xbox Series X more powerful than PS5.

The reference of dad of The Witness to "some consoles of the next generation", on closer inspection, it could also be linked to the rumors on Nintendo Switch Pro, the mid-gen review of the hybrid console of Nintendo mentioned several times by industry analysts and anonymous sources during 2019.