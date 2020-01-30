Entertainment

         'Better Call Saul': the new trailer of the fifth season brings the return of a great character from 'Breaking Bad'

January 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
On February 24 (the day after its premiere at AMC in the US), the fifth season of 'Better Call Saul' will arrive at Movistar +, the acclaimed prequel to 'Breaking Bad' that is nearing its end. A little more than three weeks before the premiere, we already have your new trailer.

And we find a teaser in which the melancholic rhythm of music introduces us to the main trio of the series: Saul (Bob Odenkirk), Mike (Jonathan Banks) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn), in addition to some expected return.


And we have been able to see the first images of Dean Norris as Hank Schrader, the brother-in-law of Walter White and federal agent of the DEA. About the season few details are still known, but Vince Gilligan commented on what he would like to tell in this penultimate season:

It seems that Jimmy's first move is to try to take advantage of the contacts he has in the world of selling disposable phones. (…) The question is how do you establish a reputation not only as a criminal lawyer but as a lawyer? criminalAnd what does this mean for him now?

Do you win this new season?

