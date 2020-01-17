Better Call Saul renews with a sixth and final season

Share it:

The Serie Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad spinoff, has received a renewal from AMC for a sixth and final season now that the fifth season is almost between us. It is another of the many announcements made during the TCA winter tour.

"From the first day with Better Call Saul, my dream was to tell the complicated story of our committed hero, Jimmy McGill. Now Sony and AMC are fulfilling that dream"said showrunner Peter Gould."We couldn't be more grateful to the fans and critics who have made this trip possible. Next month we will start working on the sixth and last season. We will do our best to nail it"This sixth season will premiere sometime in 2021.

When asking Vince Gilligan about the possibility of seeing new Breaking Bad spinoffs after the success of El Camino, the creative said "I think there is a certain amount of hot chocolate that you can put on an ice cream. Of course I have no plans to continue expanding the universe when this fantastic series ends".

Gould also gave details about iconic characters that will appear in some winks of this fifth season. If you don't want to know more, we recommend you stop reading here.

It has been confirmed that Dean Norris will return as Hank Schrader during episodes 3 and 4 of this fifth season of Better Call Saul. Steven Michael Quezada will be Steven Gomez again. Gould did not give more details, but he did confirm that Aaron Paul will not appear as Jesse Pinkman and that Bryan Cranston will not be Walter White again.