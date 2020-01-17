Entertainment

Better Call Saul renews with a sixth and final season

January 17, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Serie Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad spinoff, has received a renewal from AMC for a sixth and final season now that the fifth season is almost between us. It is another of the many announcements made during the TCA winter tour.

One more season before the end.

"From the first day with Better Call Saul, my dream was to tell the complicated story of our committed hero, Jimmy McGill. Now Sony and AMC are fulfilling that dream"said showrunner Peter Gould."We couldn't be more grateful to the fans and critics who have made this trip possible. Next month we will start working on the sixth and last season. We will do our best to nail it"This sixth season will premiere sometime in 2021.

When asking Vince Gilligan about the possibility of seeing new Breaking Bad spinoffs after the success of El Camino, the creative said "I think there is a certain amount of hot chocolate that you can put on an ice cream. Of course I have no plans to continue expanding the universe when this fantastic series ends".

READ:  Jackass will return to theaters in 2021

Gould also gave details about iconic characters that will appear in some winks of this fifth season. If you don't want to know more, we recommend you stop reading here.

It has been confirmed that Dean Norris will return as Hank Schrader during episodes 3 and 4 of this fifth season of Better Call Saul. Steven Michael Quezada will be Steven Gomez again. Gould did not give more details, but he did confirm that Aaron Paul will not appear as Jesse Pinkman and that Bryan Cranston will not be Walter White again.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.