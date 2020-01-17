         'Better Call Saul' is renewed for the last time: the sixth season of the prequel to 'Breaking Bad' will be the last

Share it:

Everything good ends and the American channel AMC has announced that it is now the turn of 'Better Call Saul', as it has confirmed its renewal for a sixth season that will also be the last of this excellent prequel to 'Breaking Bad'.

Have been Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan, creators of the series, those who have taken advantage of the panel dedicated to 'Better Call Saul' during the TCA to confirm that the series will come to an end in its sixth season. In addition, Gould, who also acts as a showrunner, has commented on the following:

From the first day of 'Better Call Saul', my dream was to tell the full story of our complicated and committed hero Jimmy McGill. Now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true. We couldn't be more grateful to fans and critics for making this trip possible. Next month we will start working on the sixth and last season. We will work very hard to nail the end.

Returns for season 5

Gould also revealed that the fifth season, which opens on February 23, will feature several characters from 'Breaking Bad', specifying the return of Dean Norris as Hank Schrader and Steven Michael Quezada as Steven Gomez, partner in the first police force.

Of course, it also made it clear that let's not expect to see Walter White or Jesse Pinkman this fifth season. We'll see if that changes in the sixth, which will be when they have to put all the meat on the grill. For his part, Gilligan replied that "probably not"to the question of whether he would continue exploring the universe of 'Breaking Bad' after the completion of 'Better Call Saul'.

Finally, both Gould and Gilligan wanted to pay tribute to the recently deceased Robert Forster, who plays one last time the character of Ed Galbraith in the fifth season. Gillian highlighted the following about him:

I feel sorry for anyone who never knew him. He misses him a lot. He was one of the good guys.

