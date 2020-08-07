Better Call Saul, Bryan Cranston opens to Walter White: 'I would immediately say yes'

Share it:

Better Call Saul has shown over the years that it has the strength to be something more than a simple spin-off of Breaking Bad: the series with Bob Odenkirk has earned over the course of five seasons the consideration of a very demanding fandom who now, however, is waiting for nothing else than the proverbial icing on the cake.

Cherry that has never been confirmed but that hovers over the show like a ghost since the first episode and which obviously corresponds to the return of Bryan Cranston as the now legendary Walter White.

There are no certainties in this regard yet, but the opening came a few hours ago from the actor himself: "I'll be there if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers of the series, want me. I would say yes instantly. But it hasn't happened yet, I can assure you that, so we'll see. I do not know. There's still another season to shoot, so we'll see what happens"explained Cranston.

Cranston then explained that he had more than once received the invitation to direct an episode by Better Call Saul, but due to a series of unfortunate coincidences it never came true: "I was asked to direct an episode every single season of the series, but every time it didn't go through because I had plans for some movie to make or something. But I love it the show. I think it's a fantastic series".

Would you be happy to see Walt and Jesse again in Better Call Saul? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, let's see where work is at for the sixth season of Better Call Saul.