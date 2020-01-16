Bette Midler criticizes the Oscars for their lack of inclusion

Share it:

The official list of nominations for the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards has just been made public. As usual, Oscar nominees 2020 they have not pleased everyone, being very commented the lack of representation and inclusion that has been, including the lack of female directors among the nominees. While people like Stephen King do not think this is anything remarkable, there are actresses like Bette Midler They do have something to say about it.

The actress even joked that perhaps the directors should have their own ceremony. "No woman received any Oscar nomination for Best Director despite the fact that many exceptional films were directed by women this year"Midler wrote. "Maybe we should have our own gala called Osc-hers? I guarantee it will be much better organized and much more entertaining!"

Among the nominees in this category this year we find Todd Phillips ('Joker'), Martin Scorsese ('The Irish'), Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood'), Bong Joon Ho ('Parasites') and Sam Mendes ('1917'), but surely the biggest surprise has been not seeing this list on Greta Gerwig, who didn't get her nomination for her new adaptation of 'Little Women', after being nominated in 2018 for 'Lady Bird'.

In fact, when Gerwig was nominated two years ago, became the first woman since Kathryn Bigelow in getting a nomination. Bigelow became the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Director in 2010 for 'In hostile land', being the list of nominated women quite short, being completed with Lina Wertmuller ('Seven Beauties'), Jane Campion ('The Piano') and Sofia Coppola ('Lost in Translation').