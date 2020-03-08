Betis – Real Madrid, live

Share it:

Hours and where to see

The meeting between Real Betis Balompié and Real Madrid Club de Fútbol will be the one that closes the league day at 21.00 at the Benito Villamarín. The meeting will be broadcast by Movistar Partidazo, channel where you can tune into the option 2 audio 'Carousel Sports', program in which, obviously, you can follow the game in its entirety.

Probable lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois, Militao, Ramos, Varane, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Lucas Vázquez, Vinicius and Benzema.

Betis: Joel, Emerson, Sidnei, Bartra, Mandi, Alex Moreno, William Carvalho, Guardado, Canales, Fekir and Borja Iglesias.

The Preview

Real Madrid will visit this Sunday (9:00 p.m.) to Real Betis to close the day 27, thus checking the pulse for the leadership he has with FC Barcelona in LaLiga Santander, while the Betics will seek to truncate their bad streak and get away from the descent.

In the wake of Barça, for their Saturday game, the meringues will face another key duel at the Benito Villamarín stadium. Any stumble would spoil what was obtained in the Classic, where Real Madrid won the culé team (2-0) in a dull match.

But it mattered very little to the Madrid fans, who celebrated the goals of Vinicius Jr. and Mariano Díaz as if it were a final. And as an addition, that served to have the goal differential in favor, a handicap that will drag Barça until the last day of the course.

Thus, Zinédine Zidane's pupils will now measure Betis in good mood. The defeat against Manchester City He stayed behind and they look sideways towards the second leg, starting their usual machinery of faith for the comebacks in the Champions League.

The eternal doubt, both for that tie and for LaLiga, will be the presence of Gareth Bale in Zidane's plans. Each 'eleven' holder includes a game of dismissal, caused by the irregular performance of the Welshman, who already has the sambenito of substitute luxury.

To respond to that meringue electricity, Betis would have to improve your version in recent weeks. The pupils of Joan Francesc 'Rubi' Ferrer have not won since last January 19, including their elimination in between at the hands of Rayo Vallecano.

The waters are stirred by the greenish side of the Guadalquivir, with rumors of impeachment about Rubi. These issues have been a constant in every press conference this season, following the poor results that Betis have looking more at the decline than up.

As an emergency measure, the Betic coach may opt for three central defense. Sidnei Rechel, Marc Bartra and Aïssa Mandi would be chosen, to the detriment of a man of contention in the middle. That decision would affect William Carvalho or Andrés Guardado, although the one sacrificed ahead might be Captain Joaquin.

Juanmi Jiménez will be safe for long-term injury. But the rest of the call will not present too much news regarding the last league day, where Betis lost against Valencia (2-1) in another encounter, quite gray for the goal.