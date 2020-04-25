Betis expresses its 'maximum rejection' and breaks with Amaya and Xavi Torres

Betis expressed this Friday its "maximum rejection" for the facts for which the Provincial Court of Navarra has sentenced to one year in prison for sports corruption to his former players Antonio Amaya and Xavi Torres, and disassociated from the performance of both in the last two games of the 2013-14 season.

In a statement, the Betico club noted that, "as has been proven" in the judgment of the so-called 'Osasuna case', "is totally oblivious to these unfortunate events", specifically to the performance of his two former soccer players in the matches Betis-Valladolid and Osasuna-Valladolid from 2013-14, which "undeservedly damage the prestige" of the institution.

The green and white entity also recalled that already in 2015 it wanted to appear as a private prosecution in the process, which was not accepted by the Investigating Court number 2 of Pamplona.

"Betis has always been an active part in the fight against corruption in football and in favor of fair play, going hand in hand with LaLiga and the other entities that govern our sport, "said the Seville club.

Betis has thus reacted to the judgment of the Second Section of the Hearing of Navarra for which Xavi Torres and Amaya have been sentenced to one year in prison and two of disqualification for professional practice, in addition to a 900,000 euros fine; while the other former green and white player tried, Jordi Figueras, has been acquitted.

The ruling imposes prison terms on nine of the eleven defendants, including sentencing former Osasuna manager Ángel Vizcay to 6 years and 8 months in prison, in addition to a 21-month fine and 11 months of disqualification, for a continuing crime of appropriation undue and two of falsehood in a commercial document, among others.