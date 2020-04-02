Bethesda will not replace its E3 presentation with a digital event

Share it:

After the cancellation of E3 2020, the main companies that attend the event every year were expected to have digital events planned to replace their presentations. Perhaps that is the case of some studies. It is not the case of Bethesda.

Pete Hines has confirmed on Twitter that they have decided not to make any kind of presentation in June or any other month and instead they will be giving news about their future video games at the pace they deem appropriate.

We don't know what the parents of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls have in store right now since Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI are still years away from their launch and they will arrive well into the new generation.

Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June. We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months. – Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 1, 2020

We've had a new Doom recently and it hasn't been that long since the last Wolfenstein. Fallout 76 will soon receive a very important update that will try to give it a second life and we are almost out of licenses to think about for announcements that can materialize in the form of new releases in less than a year.

All we have left are the new licenses that should be ready more or less soon. New to Arkane Studios, parents of Dishonored, is Deathloop, and the next job for The Evil Within creators of Tango Gameworks is Ghostwire: Tokyo. Both should be the protagonists in the Bethesda catalog for this year or the next.

Bethesda has also recently canceled Quakecon 2020, an event where they usually give important news about other licenses such as Quake and Doom, in addition to being a celebration in style with fans of the same.

It remains to be seen if other companies such as Ubisoft, EA, Square Enix, Microsoft and Nintendo decide to mount their own E3 digitally with relevant presentations. We're also on the lookout for the announcement of Sony's presentation where they should show PS5 before any more time passes with Xbox Series X putting all the cards on the table.