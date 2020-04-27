Bethesda to donate $ 1 million to fight coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Giving away games is fine. Very good. Not only does it help many people to cope better with the difficult situation we are living in, but it also allows us all to have a better image of certain companies in times when it is not easy to give more than to receive.

However, much more important is that these companies contribute to higher and more important levels. At least those who can afford it. It has been the case of Bethesda, who will donate one million dollars to help fight the coronavirus. Definitely great news.

First of all, it is important to clarify that it will not only be Bethesda as such, but also Zenimax and the rest of the companies that make up the group. In any case, the announcement has come through a letter published on the publisher's website. Below you can read it in full.

"With the impact of this widespread and large health crisis, we want to help by donating to a variety of international and local charities that are directly involved with COVID-19's relief efforts. We plan to donate a million dollars to the following organizations From first line: $ 500,000 will be awarded Direct Relief, a charity that is directly involved in COVID-19 relief efforts, including critically important work to provide personal protective equipment to health workers.

$ 250,000 They will go to UNICEF, which partners with front-line staff around the world to keep children and their families safe and secure.

$ 250,000 will be donated to local COVID-19 relief efforts within the communities where we work and live. These recipients will be chosen by our individual studios and international offices. In this way we can support worthy charities fighting COVID-19 in our local communities around the world. As we continue at home, we are committed to finding ways to connect with our fans, playmates, and local communities through our #BethesdaAtHome campaasapland. We will broadcast from our home offices, and offer you the opportunity to help the same charities we are supporting. Visit Bethesda.net or our social channels for updated broadcast times, or tune in to Twitch.tv/bethesda. Whether it's playing games, watching streams, or however you choose to stay active during these challenging times, we recommend that you find ways to stay connected to others as we continue to observe the patterns of social estrangement in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy. . ".

The letter has not commented on anything on the subject of his upcoming projects. Recall that Bethesda is one of the companies that have their own conference at E3 in Los Angeles, which will not have an edition this year 2020. Therefore, it remains to be seen if they will make some kind of direct live of their own or when the announcements they would have shared the fair.