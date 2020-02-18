Bethesda Sale starts on GOG.com: discounts of up to 75% on many PC games

Share it:

The social profiles of GOG.com, the digital CD Projekt shop specializing in the sale of DRM-free titles, inform us of the official start of the Bethesda sales, a promotional initiative that offers discounts of up to 75% on the usual list price of a wide range of the company's PC games.

For the duration of the Bethesda Publisher Sale of GOG.com, the CD Projekt store will give ample visibility to the video games of the American company to allow us to save several tens of euros in the purchase of the most important titles and bundles of the Rockville house.

Among the games and content packages that are part of the initiative, we mention the Complete Edition of Dishonored, Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Wolfenstein The Two Pack (a bundle containing The New Order and The Old Blood), and the Game of the Year Edition by The Elder Scrolls 3 Morrowind.

The new round of GOG.com offers is already active from today, Monday 17 February, and will remain so until Monday 24 February. To those who follow us, we also remember that during the second half of the month we will attend the Bethesda Game Days, with media events dedicated to the expansion Fallout 76 Wastelanders, at the launch of DOOM Eternal and much more.