Bethesda Game Days announced: news coming soon for Fallout 76 and DOOM Eternal

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Through its social accounts, the software house has announced the 2020 edition of Bethesda Game Days, two whole days full of live streaming appointments.

The event will take place in Boston, at the Laugh Boston & M.J. O’Connor’s Irish Pub, which will welcome several special initiatives and panels dedicated to Bethesda productions. The appointments, for those who cannot be present, will be sent thanks to special livestreaming. Below are the main events indicated in the calendar:

Friday 28 February:

Fallout 76 Wastelanders : several Bethesda members will present the news to the public that are preparing to debut in Appalachia (2 pm local time);

: several Bethesda members will present the news to the public that are preparing to debut in Appalachia (2 pm local time); DOOM Eternal Battlemode : id Software will show Battlemode, DOOM Eternal multiplayer mode (3:30 PM local time);

: id Software will show Battlemode, DOOM Eternal multiplayer mode (3:30 PM local time); DOOM Eternal with the Celtics: Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Romeo Langford will play the shooter (5 PM local time);

Saturday 29 February:

ESO Game Show (2 pm local time);

(2 pm local time); CHAD A Fallout 76 Story Podcast LIVE : a new podcast appointment will kick off on stage, showing a new adventure in Appalachia (3:30 PM local time),

: a new podcast appointment will kick off on stage, showing a new adventure in Appalachia (3:30 PM local time), DOOM Eternal Master Level Deep Dive: a look at the DOOM Eternal Master Levels in the company of the id Software team (5 local PM);

In closing, we remind you that Bethesda recently announced the launch date of Fallout 76 Wastelanders. For every detail on the news coming in the next chapter of the DOOM series, we refer you instead to the rich test of DOOM Eternal created by our Marco Mottura.