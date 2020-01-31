Bethesda for Australia: the publisher discounts its games to support the Red Cross

Share it:

While the situation in Australia is still far from normal, solidarity works continue in favor of the continent hit by a devastating series of fires. The gaming industry has also mobilized with some initiatives, including today's one Bethesda.

The publisher has in fact decided to sell its titles to the discounted price of 33% both on your shop on Bethesda.net, be on HumbleBundle.com, and to donate all revenues generated from the purchase of games in this period of time, to charity in aid of Australia, in particular to Australian Red Cross.

As he explains Bethesda in a post on their social channels, it is possible to contribute to the cause, as well as with the purchase of the game, also by buying an exclusive shirt, which can be booked already today, but which will be shipped starting from the month of March. The profits of the shirt will instead be donated to theAustralian Salvation Army. For more information, we refer you to the official website.

As we said, this is not the first game initiative: Ubisoft had already donated $ 30,000 to Australian charities, and the Humble Bundle itself has donated the proceeds of a bundle dedicated to the Australian cause. In short, it is nice to see many entities related to a hobby that we love, to mobilize in favor of what is a situation that seems distant, but that affects us all.