Bethesda and 2K Games together to help Australian fire victims

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

2K Games is Bethesda take the field with an interesting social initiative in favor of the victims of the devastating fires that are affecting Australia. Thanks to a collaboration with some of Twitch's best-known Italian streamers, the two companies have decided to sponsor a fundraiser.

Starting from today until February 15th the Twitch channels of Kurolily, GoEasyTwitch, Nerdocracy, SingingRose, Elisery is drwhi7es will broadcast some of Bethesda's most popular titles and 2K. Donations can be made live or by using the appropriate Tiltify page directly. The event will culminate in the night between 14 and 15 February when, starting from midnight, the two companies will start a marathon of Skyrim is Borderlands 3 on the respective official channels of Bethesda and Borderlands.

It is not Bethesda's first initiative in favor of the victims of the Australian fires: just a few days ago the videogame giant launched a discount campaign to finance the Red Cross committed to the worst affected territories. Ubisoft has also donated $ 30,000 to Australian charities and the Humble Bundle has donated the proceeds of a special pack to the same cause.