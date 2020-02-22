Entertainment

Bethesda also removes all its GeForce Now games

February 22, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

A few days after checking how Activision removed all its games from the catalog of compatible titles with GeForce Now Now it's time to suffer the same with all the games that Bethesda had the Nvidia service.

In total there have been 18 games that have been lost between classics and recent releases. There is no distributor title available for subscribers of the service.

  1. Dishonored
  2. Dishonored 2
  3. Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  4. Doom
  5. Everspace
  6. Fallout 3
  7. Fallout 76
  8. Fallout: New Vegas
  9. Prey
  10. Quake Champions
  11. Rage 2 (Bethesda.net / Steam)
  12. The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr
  13. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  14. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  15. The Evil Within 2
  16. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  17. Wolfenstein: The New Order
  18. Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

As in the case of Activision, no reason has been given for deciding to remove this content. From Nvidia itself, they only notify the official forums every time these casualties occur and the only thing they comment is that they will warn if any of these games becomes available again in the future.

READ:  Thousands of penis fish appear on a California beach

Large firms are getting out of the car despite the fact that the service is having a very promising start and recently they have surpassed the million users and promised that they have about 1,500 games pending to join the list of compatible.

A possible explanation of what is happening would be in this cited audience success. Maybe the distributors want to agree on a new economic agreement after seeing that GeForce Now is not doing badly in its first weeks outside the closed beta in which it has been testing the service for the last few years with a group of users whose comments have helped shape the current offer.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.