Bethesda also removes all its GeForce Now games

A few days after checking how Activision removed all its games from the catalog of compatible titles with GeForce Now Now it's time to suffer the same with all the games that Bethesda had the Nvidia service.

In total there have been 18 games that have been lost between classics and recent releases. There is no distributor title available for subscribers of the service.

Dishonored Dishonored 2 Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Doom Everspace Fallout 3 Fallout 76 Fallout: New Vegas Prey Quake Champions Rage 2 (Bethesda.net / Steam) The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition The Evil Within 2 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Wolfenstein: The New Order Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

As in the case of Activision, no reason has been given for deciding to remove this content. From Nvidia itself, they only notify the official forums every time these casualties occur and the only thing they comment is that they will warn if any of these games becomes available again in the future.

Large firms are getting out of the car despite the fact that the service is having a very promising start and recently they have surpassed the million users and promised that they have about 1,500 games pending to join the list of compatible.

A possible explanation of what is happening would be in this cited audience success. Maybe the distributors want to agree on a new economic agreement after seeing that GeForce Now is not doing badly in its first weeks outside the closed beta in which it has been testing the service for the last few years with a group of users whose comments have helped shape the current offer.