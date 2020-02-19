General News

 Beth Schwartz says Green Arrow and the Canaries still doesn't have a green light

February 19, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Arrow 8x09: Green Arrow & the Canaries

The eighth season of "Arrow" He dedicated his ninth episode to the new project that The CW has in hand to extend the wake of the series, the spin-off “Green Arrow and the Canaries”. A chapter that served as a pilot, as a prelude to the spin-off series focused on Oliver's daughter, Mia Queen, and the Canaries Dinah Drake and Laurel Lance. We have only known about the project since then. Even though the chain has already given the green light to the series of “Superman & Lois”It is not yet known what will happen to this other series.

According to him The GWW medium, the chain would have already given the series a green light. Apparently, the series has opened a production office in Vancouver to work on the series, although at first it was thought that it could be for this episode "Backdoor pilot". However, the information is dismantled by the fact that the executive producer and showrunner from the last season of "Arrow", Beth schwartz, has responded to a first breakthrough that the reporter gave on Twitter. Emre Kaya reported those signs that the spin-off series had received a green light, but Schwartz responded with a "I wish that was true!". Likewise, when other fans pass the news, she answers with a “I'm not sure where this comes from. Trust me, I wish it were real! ” or a "That article is wrong".

READ:  Rick and Morty Season 4: Netflix All you Know About

The details of the history and the casting of the future series are unknown at the moment, but it is assumed that it will be a continuation of that ninth episode, which showed us a Star City in the year 2040 that has been invaded by an uprising of the inhabitants of The Glades area.

The chapter “Green Arrow and the Canaries” It had an audience-level performance somewhat higher than the average that marked the season, although without breaking too much, so perhaps that could justify why the chain has not ventured into announcing its series.

Via information | The GWW



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.