 Beth Schwartz says Green Arrow and the Canaries still doesn't have a green light

The eighth season of "Arrow" He dedicated his ninth episode to the new project that The CW has in hand to extend the wake of the series, the spin-off “Green Arrow and the Canaries”. A chapter that served as a pilot, as a prelude to the spin-off series focused on Oliver's daughter, Mia Queen, and the Canaries Dinah Drake and Laurel Lance. We have only known about the project since then. Even though the chain has already given the green light to the series of “Superman & Lois”It is not yet known what will happen to this other series.

According to him The GWW medium, the chain would have already given the series a green light. Apparently, the series has opened a production office in Vancouver to work on the series, although at first it was thought that it could be for this episode "Backdoor pilot". However, the information is dismantled by the fact that the executive producer and showrunner from the last season of "Arrow", Beth schwartz, has responded to a first breakthrough that the reporter gave on Twitter. Emre Kaya reported those signs that the spin-off series had received a green light, but Schwartz responded with a "I wish that was true!". Likewise, when other fans pass the news, she answers with a “I'm not sure where this comes from. Trust me, I wish it were real! ” or a "That article is wrong".

The details of the history and the casting of the future series are unknown at the moment, but it is assumed that it will be a continuation of that ninth episode, which showed us a Star City in the year 2040 that has been invaded by an uprising of the inhabitants of The Glades area.

The chapter “Green Arrow and the Canaries” It had an audience-level performance somewhat higher than the average that marked the season, although without breaking too much, so perhaps that could justify why the chain has not ventured into announcing its series.

I wish this was true! https://t.co/L0Nc4Vu72v – Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) February 19, 2020

Yeah I'm not sure where this is coming from. Trust me, I wish it was real! – Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) February 19, 2020

Via information | The GWW