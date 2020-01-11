 Beta Ray Bill rumored for Thor: Love and Thunder, possible Christian Bale role?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The news that actor Christian Bale is in talks to join the cast of “Thor: Love and Thunder” He has a lot of fans like crazy. Especially since everything that is playing indicates that it will be a character that will use motion capture, which makes us talk about a Rocket or Korg type character, or something more elaborate like Hulk or Thanos, that allows us to see the face of Bale.

At the moment it is not known what role the actor could play but three great roles are playing for him. The most awarded is that of Dario Agger, The CEO of Roxxon Energy Corp, which in the comics has had crossings with Thor, originally due to the impact on the environment that Roxxon had. Agger is also known for that pact he made with a dark god that allows him to become a minotaur. Also is true that Gorr the Butcher of Gods, which brought Thor upside down in the 2013 comics, has sounded like the film's potential villain.

However, a character that also resurfacing these days is Beta Ray Bill, one of the most commented characters to debut in the cinema since., and even came to pose for "Thor: Ragnarok", although they ended up dedicating a statue to the final decision to ignore it. The incorporation of Bale has been associated with the debut at the end of Beta Ray Bill at UCM. In the comics, when Bill met Thor and proved that he was worthy of wielding Mjolnir, Odin granted him Thor's powers and then created the Stormbreaker, which already exists at UCM, for the hero to wield.

Via information | Fandomwire