bet everything double or nothing (and don't win)

'El embarcadero' premiered its second season at Movistar + on January 17 and, unfortunately, it does not work as well as expected. The new episodes of the fiction of Alex Pina (creator of 'The paper house') have been a waste of excess, sometimes falling into nonsense and inexplicably destroying the schemes that had settled in the first season.

Double portion of everything

Because there are times to catch a formula that has worked and redo it hyperbolically is not enough To repeat a first success. That several of the most remembered moments of season 1 were sex scenes? Not a single chapter without his pair of meetings in bed, in the shower, in a public bathroom or even on a motorcycle.

That in the first season one of the things you liked most is how the series was recreated in the landscape of the Albufera? Take out the drones, put a good Valencia filter (never better) and make even more striking plans. It is true that photography and setting is by far the best the series has had, but we all know that a pretty wrapper often does not hide the gift we expected.

If someone has not seen 'El embarcadero', a brief summary: the series begins when Oscar's character (Álvaro Morte) appears dead inside his car. Apparently he has committed suicide. Then, it is discovered that he had a double life: although he lived and was married in Valencia with Alejandra (Verónica Sánchez), had another relationship with Veronica (Irene Arcos) in the Albufera that already lasted eight years and from which a girl was even born, Sol.

In the first installment, Alejandra "infiltrates" Veronica's life, hiding her true identity to discover why her husband had been cheating on her for so many years, and this batch of chapters closes just when she reveals who she is … a moment that serves Starting point for the start of the second and last season (the series has been divided in two, but everything was shot at the same time).

We are now facing eight new episodes in which a parallel assembly takes place again, alternating the lives of the protagonists today with the time in which Oscar was alive. Both suspect that his death was not a suicide, it was a crime, and with the help of Conrado (Roberto Enriquez), Lieutenant of the Civil Guard of the area, the two women will join to find the murderer. And this is where the three main characters begin to wander aimlessly.

Alert, SPOILERS of 'The Pier 2' …

The stories intermingle, Conrado and Alejandra begin a relationship (in which they inexplicably do not stop calling you even if they just got out of bed …?), While this maintains another romance with Veronica, forming all a triangle that doesn't end up catching. Now yes, now no, now I have doubts, now a "I like you a lot" …

'The jetty' loses its way in season 2

In short, a story that is determined to keep turning on itself until you get into a spiral that does not give the expected result. Like that it is not convincing that version of 'Thelma and Louise' of the terreta in which the two female protagonists become.

A big difference that the second season has with respect to the first is how Oscar is shown, the man who spent years cheating on his wife and leading a double life. In these chapters we see a dejected Oscar, whose situation has gotten out of hand. The outrage because of the lies of the first episodes has now given way to a willingness of the writers to "understand" him, and even to empathize with him.

"Poor thing, I had been living in a lie for so long that I didn't know who it was …", it seems that they try to tell us. And that translates into unnecessary subplots like the one in the house he had in a third town to achieve that brief reunion with his father whom he did not know. Secondary stories that try to entertain and engage but little contribute really to the main plot.

In short, and forgive me the bad joke, the second season of 'El embarcadero' has passed the rice.