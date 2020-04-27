Best wishes to Yoshihiro Togashi, the Hunter x Hunter mangaka turns 54

Share it:

He is one of the most appreciated mangakas by fans, however, the stories made and in progress of the last decades, but also one of the most alternate in the production and that does not fail to always keep large numbers of readers on the war footing. We are talking about Yoshihiro Togashi, Hunter x Hunter mangaka. Today is his birthday.

Yoshihiro Togashi he was born in Shinjo, a city in the prefecture of Yamagata, on April 27, 1966. He is therefore 54 years old today. After briefly serializing Showaru Cupid Tents on Weekly Shonen Jump in the late 1980s, he became famous thanks to the success with Yu of the Ghosts. The author then stopped the story due to several health problems, but went back to drawing first with Level E, published alternately in the same magazine, and then Hunter x Hunter.

In 1998 the latter series began, his longest but also the most fragmented due to the continuous pauses for health problems that lead him to stay away from the drawing boards for months, if not years. The mangaka, despite this low frequency of publication, is notoriously appreciated thanks to the stories it manages to weave. Hunter x Hunter is currently 22 and approaching chapter 400. We wish our sensei a happy birthday and for an improvement of his physical condition.