Best wishes to the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi: Hunter x Hunter turns 22

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In 1998 Weekly Shonen Jump, despite the end of Dragon Ball that came a few years earlier, was on the crest of the wave. The magazine had some of the most talented authors of the period who brought historical and still known manga: Yu-Gi-Oh !, Kenshin Samurai Vagabondo, ONE PIECE. But in that year Hunter x Hunter also debuted.

On March 3, 1998 he returned to tread the stage of Weekly Shonen Jump the mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi who had already made a success for the publishing house such as Yu degli Spettri and the miniseries Level E. Nel issue 14 of Weekly Shonen Jump from 1998, when ONE PIECE was still in its thirtieth chapter, Gon's big face appeared on the cover, which was accompanied by the color page that you can see above.

Thus began the great journey of Hunter x Hunter, one of the most successful manga in recent years but which must undergo the constant breaks of his mangaka, always plagued by various physical problems. Currently in Chapter 390, Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus for over a year. With twenty-two years of history, if the mangaka had not had problems, we would have had a manga of over 1000 chapters.

Despite the stops and the readers who must have exceptional patience, Hunter x Hunter continues to sell many copies, reaching over 70 million tankobons sold.