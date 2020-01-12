Entertainment

Best-selling comics of 2019: in the USA it is a Marvel monopoly, but Batman remains unattainable

January 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Diamond Comic, one of the largest comics distributors in North America, recently published the sales results for the 2019 calendar year. According to the official website, Marvel Comics it would have sold about half of the copies in circulation in the USA, separating the competition A.D up to 15 percentage points.

Below you can read the rankings relating to the best collections, the largest number of copies sold and the best-selling comic books and graphic novels of 2019. You can draw on the official source by clicking on the link found at the bottom of the article.

Percentage of collections

  1. Marvel Comics – 40.20%
  2. DC Comics – 29.29%
  3. Image Comics – 8.04%
  4. IDW Publishing – 3.55%
  5. Dark Horse Comics – 3.19%
  6. Boom! Studios – 2.56%
  7. Dynamite Entertainment – 2.16%
  8. Viz Media – 1.45%
  9. Oni Press – 0.61%
  10. Titan Comics – 0.60%
  11. Others – 8.34%

Percentage of copies in circulation

  1. Marvel Comics – 44.72%
  2. DC Comics – 30.74%
  3. Image Comics – 7.69%
  4. IDW Publishing – 3.29%
  5. Boom! Studios – 2.42%
  6. Dark Horse Comics – 2.33%
  7. Dynamite Entertainment – 1.88%
  8. Valiant Entertainment LLC – 0.55%
  9. Viz Media – 0.55%
  10. Archie Comic Publications – 0.54%
  11. Others – 5.30%

Top 10 best selling comic books

  1. Detective Comics # 1000 – DC Comics
  2. Spawn # 300 – Image Comics
  3. X-Men # 1 – Marvel Comics
  4. Black Cat # 1 – Marvel Comics
  5. Dceased # 1 – DC Comics
  6. Absolute Carnage # 1 – Marvel Comics
  7. Marvel Comics # 1000 – Marvel Comics
  8. House of X # 1 – Marvel Comics
  9. Powers of X # 1 – Marvel Comics
  10. War of Realms # 1 – Marvel Comics

Top 10 Best Selling Graphic Novels

  1. TP Watchman – DC Comics
  2. Saga Volume 1 TP – Image Comics
  3. Umbrella Academy Vol.1: Apocalypse Suite TP – Dark Horse Comics
  4. Monstress Volume 1 TP – Image Comics
  5. Mister Miracle TP – DC Comics
  6. Die Vol.1: Fantasy Heartbreaker TP – Image Comics
  7. Batman: White Knight TP – DC Comics
  8. The Walking Dead Vol. 31 TP – Image Comics
  9. Batman: The Killing Joke HC – DC Comics
  10. Batman: Damned HC – DC Comics

As you can see, the comic book market is practically in the hands of Marvel, while in the Graphic Novels market DC and Image Comics are fighting. Overall, however, the percentages clearly favor the House of Ideas.

In the Comic book section, the ambitious Marvel Comics # 1000 has not been able to climb over Batman, once again at the top with the highly anticipated number 1000. Among the other news, it would seem to have defended himself very well Absolute Carnage, the ambitious miniseries by Donny Cates expected in Italy for next January 16th.

And what do you think of this ranking? Will DC Comics bridge the gap in 2020? Let us know your opinion by leaving a comment in the box below!

