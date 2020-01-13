best red carpet looks

After the spectacular night that we live with the delivery of the 2020 Golden Globes and all the infarct looks that we enjoyed in that gala held last morning on January 5, now it is the turn of the Critics' Choice Awards 2020. These film critics awards granted by the Broadcast Film Critics Association they have gathered a large number of stars on the red carpet, or rather in this case, on the characteristic blue carpet. The protagonists of 'Little Women', 'Joker', 'Story of a marriage' or 'Judy' did not miss this important award ceremony that enjoys great prestige in the film and television industry.

Among the most outstanding winners of the night we saw some repetitions regarding the Golden Globes. Thus Renée Zellweger returned to become the Best Actress, Brad Pitt repeated as Best Supporting Actor, Laura Dern as Best Supporting Actress or Joaquin Phoenix who He took the Best Actor Award home as he did on January 5. The looks of the night were sophisticated and elegant in general, such as the styles of Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez or Anne Hathaway. But we also had some colorful surprise from the hand of Zendaya and her pink dress, Olivia Wilde with a flattering coral or Saoirse Ronan tone with a floral and animal print of the most romantic. We review the entire red carpet completely so that you can select your favorite celebrities before the cameras.