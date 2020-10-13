Best Prime Day offers, the Amazon discounts of 13 October

The first day of Amazon Prime Day 2020 is about to end, they have been intense hours with the succession of numerous tech and video game offers, let’s take the opportunity to take stock of the situation on the best Prime Day offers.

Below i ten absolutely unmissable products, still on offer until 23:59 on 13 October, so take advantage of it before it’s too late.

Prime Day 2020 best offers

Let’s start by reporting PlayStation offers on Amazon with PlayStation 4, PS4 PRO, PlayStation VR and Ghost of Tsushima for sale at a discounted price. If you are looking for an Xbox, on Amazon.it you will find Xbox One S discounted in standard version and in bundles, various configurations available.

On the tech front, we point out the best Samsung and LG TV and soundbar offers, as well as gaming monitors from the best brands on offer. If you want play big you can’t miss the discounts on MSI, Asus, HP and Lenovo gaming PCs and notebooks with interesting discounts on top-of-the-range and mid-range configurations. Discounts also on RAM, SSD and MicroSD to turbo your computer. Do not underestimate the Asus offers for Prime Day with monitors, notebooks, routers and motherboards at a discount.

FIFA 21 is on offer on Amazon as well as The Last Of Us 2 at a discount for less than 50 euros. Offers also on the best Nintendo Switch games, from Luigi’s Mansion 3 to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, passing through Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe. The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition costs less than 20 euros while DOOM Eternal is on offer at 30 euros with metal poster as a gift… a truly unmissable collector’s gem!