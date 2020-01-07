Best Movie Best Actor Best Actress

Share it:

Although we still have the victory of 'Green Book' At the 91st Academy Awards Gala, we can now prepare a first list of possible films that are being placed as favorites for Oscars of 2020, especially after the Golden Globes. This is our pool for next year's awards for Best Film, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Best film

'1917' (Sam Mendes)

A select group of critics have already been able to watch the movie and everyone agrees on one thing: it is the best war movie since 'Saving Private Ryan'. The story follows two British soldiers (played by George MacKay Y Dean-Charles Chapman) running between enemy lines to save life during World War I. Critics highlight the excellent photography of Roger Deakins and, above all, the good work behind the camera of Sam Mendes, which could be done with his second Oscar after the one obtained by 'American Beauty'. His victory in the Golden Globes for Best Film confirms that '1917' has arrived on time for the awards race.

'Once upon a time in … Hollywood' (Quentin Tarantino)

Quentin Tarantino is back with a cruel account of the so-called 'Hollywood hippy'. His main claim is to unite two legends as Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time on screen. These two sex symbols of the 90s have never worked together so far. The story, although not directly focused on the murders of Charles Manson, does take place at the same time, with Margot Robbie playing Sharon Tate. Her victory in the Golden Globes places her as a serious candidate to win the Oscar.

'Joker' (Todd Phillips)

A vision of Poker, this time with Joaquin Phoenix (and produced by Scorsese), is scheduled for release in October 2019. This new version, with Todd Phillips as director, wants to bring the character closer to a more realistic vision. In addition, it will be the first role of Robert De Niro in the genre of superheroes. After his victory as Best Film at the Venice Festival, his goal of winning the Oscar for Best Film is getting closer, and even more after the overwhelming premiere, with more than 230 million dollars raised in his first weekend. All this makes it top our list of bets, in addition to being nominated in all the great prizes: Golden Globes, SAG Awards …

'The Irish' (Martin Scorsese)

The new Scorsese movie could mean his return to the grand prizes after the 'Silence' ninguneo. With a dream cast, with Robert De Niro, Anna Paquin, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Harvey Keitel, he will tell us the true story of Frank Sheeran, a violent gangster nicknamed 'The Irish', suspected of more than 25 murders related to the mafia. The film will focus primarily on one of them, that of trade unionist Jimmy Hoffa. It was never clarified who was to blame for the murder until, on his deathbed, Sheeran confessed to being the culprit. To understand the situation that led this multiple murderer to confess this particular crime, in his last moments of life, the film will be structured by flashbacks over thirty years old for which digital rejuvenation will be used.

'Parasites' (Bong Joon-ho)

The Korean director is one of the most interesting filmmakers on the current scene. Theirs are 'Snow Blowers', 'The Guest' or the 'Okja' movie for Netflix. A filmmaker with personality and who in the end has seen his talent recognized with 'Parasite', a black comedy, which has won the Palme d'Or in Cannes. The film is also counting on nominations for Best Film in all the major awards (with the exception of the Golden Globes). Do youWill match the milestone of 'Life is beautiful'Who was nominated for both Best Film and Best Foreign Film, and winning both prizes?

'Little Women' (Greta Gerwig)

This year is about classic reviews. And who better than Gerwig to give a new air to the already very well-known novel of 'Little Women'? But you will not be alone: Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Saorsie Ronan or Laura Dern They will accompany her in this new vision of the literature classic. The first criticisms of the film place her as one of the rivals to beat … although it has been one of the great forgotten by the Golden Globes.

'Story of a marriage' (Noah Baumbach)

Noah Baumbach's new movie is being one of the covers of the year. With the release date set at the beginning of December, this new Netflix project features Adam Driver and Scarlett Johnasson among the protagonists and tells a very hard break between a couple that has loved each other until madness. Released at the Venice festival, this film already has 98% on average in Rotten Tomatoes. There is nothing!

'Jojo Rabitt' (Taika Waititi)



Taika Waititi's new film about a German boy who has Hitler as an imaginary friend He has won the Best Film Award at the Toronto International Festival. Last year he won 'Green Book', which ended up winning the Best Film award at the Oscars gala. Will Waititi manage to sneak into the best movies of the year? His nomination for Best Screenplay does seem to be assured … And that he has entered great prizes such as the Golden Globes or the SAG Awards only confirms that Taika Waititi's talent is increasingly liked in Hollywood.

'The Two Popes' (Fernando Meirelles)



Although its premiere has been very late, the new Meirelles film (with Netflix this time) on the transfer of powers between Benedict XVI and Pope Francis has convinced critics and is sounding strongly for the grand prizes of this year. Although it has other rivals to beat much better positioned, the nomination is almost certain.

'Avengers: Endgame' (Joe & Anthony Russo)

Marvel managed, in the end, to sneak into the best last year with 'Black Panther' so it is not crazy to think that, which is now the highest grossing film in history repeat feat and let's see it among the nominees for Best Film. Marvel will have many failures, but it is true that 'Endgame' is the culmination of a brilliant planning that has spanned a decade, and that perfectly mixes drama, comedy and action giving us an apotheosis film. Marvel wants to bet on it. Will the Academy reward you?

'Pain and glory' (Pedro Almodóvar)

The new Almodóvar film is preceded by great criticism by those who have had the opportunity to see it. Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas They are the stars of a story about cinema, and about how the sunset affects industry professionals. The victory of Banderas as Best Actor in Cannes places the film among the Oscars 2020 favorites.

'The Lighthouse' (Robert Eggers)

The new film of the director of 'The Witch' has astonished in Cannes, as well as the performances of Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoand. The horror genre is not very friendly with the Oscars (or, better, the Academy is not a fan of the horror genre), although in recent years it seems to want to change that trend. Will the new story of Eggers sneak into the favorites in 2020?

'Rocketman' (Dexter Fletcher)

Following in the wake of 'Bohemian Rhapsody', this biopic about Elton John, directed by Dexter Fletcher, could take advantage of the pull of the Queen movie to make a place between the best of the year (and the nominees for the grand prizes). The musical numbers that we have seen in the advances augur a show of first (and an almost certain nomination to Taron Egerton). The reviews were very positive but the box office did not accompany as much as 'Bohemian Rhapsody' so it seems that their chances have been decreasing as the months have passed.

'A beautiful day in the neighborhood' (Marielle Heller)

Pioneer of children's television in the United States, this Fred Rogers biopic was in charge of Mr. Roger's Neighborhood, a children's show, for decades on American television. The figure of Rogers is very dear in the American country and who better than Tom Hanks to interpret the paradigm of family man and good neighbor. The director is none other than Marielle Heller, director of the recent 'Can you forgive me one day?'. The reviews are being very positive, both for the film and for Tom Hanks.

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix – 'Poker'

Warner Bros

The 'Poker' movie is on everyone's lips. Not only for his brutal power to show how society can influence the creation of a monster, but for his new version of a character as well known as the Poker. Joaquin Phoenix is ​​immense and gives everything, mimicking Arthur Fleck, and creating a character that will go down in the history of cinema. The critics are excited, and if the audience went crazy with the trailer, going to see the movie has confirmed what we suspected: Phoenix is ​​a serious candidate to take the Osca, especially after his victory in the Golden Globes.

Taron Egerton – 'Rocketman'

Distributor

Elton John himself claimed that Taron Egerton was the best actor who could play him, and so it was. Although the movie quickly deflated at the box office, Egerton gives it his all, even singing the songs of Elton John, reaching an amazing mimicry. That has been released so long could play against him. His performance was flesh of Golden Globes, but with the Oscar to Rami Malek so recent, he could not pass the Oscar cut. Although Egerton has made a tireless awards race until he manages to win the Golden Globe. Will he sneak into the 5 favorites?



Antonio Banderas – 'Pain and Glory'

Distributor

Pedro Almodóvar's last film has given us back the best of the Manchego filmmaker. Critics have acclaimed the film and the performance of Banderas. So much so that the actor from Malaga won the Best Actor award at the Cannes International Festival. Could it be, at last, the role that leads Banderas to the awards season? Everything seems to indicate that yes: he has achieved his 5th Golden Globe nomination (first in the 'drama' category), he has won the grand prize according to the Los Angeles Critics Association, in addition to being nominated for the Critics Choice Awards.



Adam Driver – 'Story of a marriage'

Netflix

The young actor is called to be one of the reference interpreters of the coming years. Last 2019 he was already nominated as Best Secondary Actor for the wonderful 'Infiltrated in the KKKlan' and this year he could re-enroll his name among the possible winners of the statuette with his wonderful performance in 'Stories of a marriage'.

Leonardo DiCaprio – 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'

Sony Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the best actors of his generation and that is undeniable. He was denied the Oscar for a long time until he got it for 'The Reborn', although many believe he should have won it much earlier. DiCaprio supports, together with Brad Pitt, the Tarantino film, and is clearly one of the points in favor of the film.



Robert Pattinson – 'The Lighthouse'

Universal

Although in the Sitges Festival Robert Eggers' film has not excited critics much, but he did it as he passed through the Cannes festival, highlighting the performance of Robert Pattinson above all. Since leaving 'Twilight' behind, Pattinson has specialized in independent filmmaking and working with directors such as Cronenberg or Nolan (premieres 'Tenet' next year), and an Oscar nomination is not so far-fetched. A24, producer of the film, will campaign for him, leaving Willen Dafoe as a secondary.

Christian Bale – 'Le Mans' 66'

Disney

The first criticisms of 'Le Mans' 66' They have already appeared online and are very positive, highlighting the work of Christian Bale. The actor has been nominated 4 times, 2 in Secondary Actor and 2 in Protagonist Actor, having won for his role in 'The Fighter' 8 years ago. Perhaps the time has come to reward Bale as the protagonist, but his continuous outings of tone in the shootings may continue to play against him …

Eddie Murphy – 'My name is Dolemite'

Recently released on Netflix, 'My name is Dolemite' it's the return we all expected from Eddie murphy… for years. The actor is in his sauce as we have not seen him for a long time, and based on a real character, he unleashes all his comic artillery, but with a perfect script and direction. We already know how much you like a return in Hollywood like this. What if it's Eddie Murphy's time? The nomination, at least, seems assured.

Robert Downey Jr. – 'Avengers: Endgame'

Marvel studios

Although Marvel has insisted that it will not focus its efforts on campaigning for Robert Downey Jr., many fans demand that the Academy remember an actor who has been the foundational foundation of the entire Marvel Universe created for the big screen. The drama of his character in 'Endgame' is undeniable, as is the good work of Downey Jr. A nomination would be a recognition of the character, the actor and what was achieved with Marvel.

Brad Pitt – 'Ad Astra'

Francois DuhamelFox

Although the film is receiving mixed reviews, everyone highlights Brad Pitt's work in front of the camera as a wonderful introspection acting exercise. The actor has been nominated 3 times, but has never managed to take the prize home. Maybe it's time to give Pitt that Oscar that he already starts to deserve.

Tom Hanks – 'A beautiful day in the neighborhood'

Sony Pictures

Hanks plays Mr. Rogers, a popular television host from the United States, unknown to the rest of the world. But there, in the North American country, several generations of children grew up with him, making him a very dear personality … just like Tom Hanks, charismatic actor with 2 Oscars behind him, and already deserves a third, although this year the competition is brutal. Critics have acclaimed his performance, making him a serious candidate to be among the nominees.

Jonathan Pryce – 'The Two Popes'

The veteran actor has entered the race for the Oscar. Late, but it has arrived. His interpretation of Pope Francis in the Netflix film 'The Two Popes' is covering him with praise, in addition to getting him a Golden Globe nomination.

Robert De Niro – 'The Irish'

Netflix

De Niro returns to work with Scorsese, and will share a screen with Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. There is nothing! The film, which will be released in selected cinemas and on Netflix, has already been seen by several critics and highlights the leading trio. De Niro could sneak back among the nominees (his last nomination was as Secondary for 'The good side of things', back in 2013) after several years making minor films.

Best actress

Renee Zellweger – ‘Judy’

Film vertex

The eternal Bridget Jones has returned, and with a somewhat controversial biopic (Liza Minelli, daughter of Judy Garland, has not approved the project). But the actress blends with the character and not only makes it her own, but gives it a new image. Yes, you are seeing Judy Garland, but also Zellweger. And this wonderful interpretation has earned him the Golden Globe, placing it as a favorite for the Oscars.

Awkwafina – ‘The Farewell’

A24

The comedy of Lulu Wang is having high praise from the critics, and the one that takes the vast majority is Awkwafina, who already dazzled with his comic vision in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ or ‘Oceans 8’. Her approach to the drama has placed her in the race for the grand prizes this year, and it is not for less. In fact, it has already been done with the Golden Globe.

Saorsie Ronan – ‘Little Women’

Columbia

The very young actress could have in her hands her fourth Oscar nomination with her role as Jo March in the new adaptation of "Little Women" carried out by Greta Gerwig. The first critics are very enthusiastic, and celebrate Saorsie's portentous performance. Can you finally get up with the precious statuette?

Scarlett Johansson – ‘Story of a marriage’

Courtesy of TIFFNetflix

Noah Baumbach's new film has had memorable reviews, highlighting the work of both Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. The latter would have his first Oscar nomination, something quite strange, having jewels in his filmography as ‘Lost in translation’ or ‘Ghost World’. It is the one that has won the most awards in the race to the Oscars.

Cynthia Erivo – ‘Harriet’

Focus

One of the covers of this edition. Erivo puts himself in the shoes of a nineteenth-century slave, a symbol for African-American women. Unlike ’12 years of slavery ’,‘ Harriet ’sets aside the cruelty of slavery to focus more on the human stories behind it. And there Cynthia Erivo excels.

Charlize Theron – ‘The scandal’

Lionsgate

Another one of those actresses that always stands out in any project is the South African Charlize Theron. Oscar winner for ‘Monster’, she was also nominated for ‘In the Land of Men’, and many felt she should have been for her roles in ‘Young adult’ or ‘Tully’. The actress is very well surrounded in ‘The scandal’, but she is the one who stands out.

Lupita Nyong’o – ‘We’

Universal

Although horror movies have given great performances by their main actresses in recent years (Toni Collette in ‘Hereditary’, Catherine Keener in ‘Let me out’…) none has managed to get the attention of the Academy. Will Lupita Nyong’o be able to break the curse thanks to her wonderful double interpretation in ‘Us’?

Emily Beecham – ‘Little Joe’

BFI Distribution

The winner of the Best Actress Award in Cannes is the young Emily Beecham, who is disturbing in the little movie ‘Little Joe’, which has not yet premiered in major markets. Still, Emily is a rising value (she will be in the ‘Cruella’ movie that Disney prepares) and could be a great boost to her career.