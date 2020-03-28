Best MONDO Poster for Movies and Series

Share it:

Mondo is the name of the store associated with the movie company Alamo Drafthouse, which since 2003 has been dedicated to reinterpreting posters of all kinds of films, from the classics of cinema to the most commercial films. Its characteristic style, imitating war propaganda posters, minimalism or manga, often surpasses the original design. For Mondo Posters Important graphic artists like Martin Ansin, Olly Moss or Ken Taylor work. We select the best MONDO movie posters in this gallery.