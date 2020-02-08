Best Horror Movies Found Footage

The visit (M. Night Shyamalan, 2015)

Two children who are going to meet their grandparents discover some elderly people who seem to lose their minds. It is clear that something is hiding the holes.

The use of “found footage”It would not seem to fit with the director of‘The protected'(2000), but this resource is used, as the objective camera of its previous titles, to hide behind door frames and let reality take its course, as if an elongated figure of outer space was presented at a birthday party childish and immortalized by a frightened father. In addition, as the script is also his, it includes dialogues of children that do not correspond to the age of the poor who are pronouncing them.

A film that is quite scary and very funny, very far from the director's cinema and, at the same time, absolutely Shyamalan, a contradiction that pivots on the mind of the fan throughout the whole footage until, in the end, he surrenders to the obviousness of the two opposites and hugs them as one.