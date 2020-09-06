Best Film Shootings: A Journey Clinging to Bullets

Share it:

Cases rattling on the ground. Magazines emptied with enthusiasm. Bullets flying everywhere like lapilli. And then blood, tension, tingling fingers. The frenzied race to a place to shelter or the choice to put oneself in the center of the crossfire. The shootings are part of the cinema, able to create the perfect climax when everything seems to go wrong and … it probably will. We have seen all kinds of them, because in the midst of the chaos of bullets you never know who will get out alive, and you are always at risk, like a personal Russian roulette wheel every time you lean around the corner. One against many, all against all, duels, triels: cinema and bullets have always happily gone hand in hand, masterfully calculating when to pull the trigger or not.

So let’s go see together what are the best movie shootings, trying not to forget Inspector Callaghan’s lesson: always count the number of shots fired.

A Fistful of Dollars – Sergio Leone (1966)

Let’s start right away with the most difficult choice of all: a single film by Leone. Clear how each of his shooting has changed the cinema but … the first is always the first, the one that has revolutionized everything.

So, gun to the head, we gave up: the ending of A Fistful of Dollars opens our list. The metal plate, Eastwood’s pace, disbelief, and then the lightning response. Unattainable.

The Wild Bunch – Sam Peckinpah (1969)

The only “problem” with this film is that there are two shootings, one more splendid than the other. But between the initial and the final one we opt for closure, the maximum moment of pathos, where the boundaries between right and wrong become smoky, riddled with the shots of a machine gun.

Peckinpah tears us apart with his bullets, capable of hitting us everywhere, even behind an emotional wall.

Butch Cassidy – George Roy Hill (1969)

Sometimes taking it lighter is the right choice. Especially if you have two incredible star performers like Paul Newman and Robert Redford, then hurry up towards the heist of the Stangata.

Ma the latest shooting completely turned the film, with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid who laugh at it, despite everything, remaining impressed forever with that sensational ending.

Scarface – Brian De Palma (1983)

Tony Montana and his “little friend” they are an integral part of the best movie shootings.

Because they close the parable of Scarface with unprecedented and just violence, while an empire collapses at the feet of its sovereign, stuffed with drugs and regrets in the midst of bullets that explode between bodies and walls.

The Untouchables – Brian De Palma (1987)

The insane tension that grows, step by step, the calm before the storm, the slowdown.

The Untouchables train station shooting is pure cinema, from the quote a The battleship Potemkin to the glacial eyes of Andy Garcia, who close everything calmly in an anthology climax.

Hard Boiled – John Woo (1992)

Difficult to choose one, especially between the initial one at the restaurant and the sensational hospital ending. Because Hard Boiled is the very essence of movie shootings, a manual to follow to make the challenge between bullets art.

John Woo takes everything to the extreme with skilful awareness, in a riot of slow motion and cartridge cases, crumbling walls and flying kills with two pistols in hand.

Desperado – Robert Rodriguez (1995)

Leave the field open to Robert Rodriguez and he will bring out a jewel like Desperado.

Deliberately over the top, it goes even further with shootings, where the initials at the bars are a tasty taste of the final showdown, in which the reference to the western explodes with gory pulp hues. And the guitar / machine gun case is already legend.

Heat – The Challenge – Michael Mann (1995)

Brutal poetry in movement, frenetic, where the deafening thunder of bullets strikes machines and bodies.

Michael Mann signs one of the best shootings ever, with the robbers led by De Niro and Val Kilmer who must escape Al Pacino’s cops. All while the streets of Los Angeles become a bullet-riddled arena.

L.A. Confidential – Curtis Hanson (1997)

Stuck inside an old motel. Smoky, arid and moonlit night. The cops played by Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce must defend themselves from a group of criminals who have set a trap for them, playing cunning and exploiting the environment in which they find themselves for a frenzied shooting.

Light filters through the bullet holes, and to get out alive you have to go underground and re-emerge.

Matrix – Lana e Lilly Wachowski (1999)

Here we are at science fiction that mixes with shootings. Matrix also breaks into the cinema thanks to a symphony orchestra of bullets, while Neo and Trinity riddle every single element of the lobby, flying with digital grace between pieces of the wall and running on the walls.

All without even losing your glasses.

Equilibrium – Kurt Wimmer (2002)

Direct “director” heir of Matrix, Equilibrium takes shooting to the next level, creating the gun-kata, martial art based on the use of guns.

The protagonist of Christian Bale is a real infallible machine with weapons, and in the final shooting he slaughters anyone with ferocious grace.

Hot Fuzz – Edgar Wright (2007)

If there are the best shootings, could their brilliant parody be missing? The showdown in the English village becomes a whirlwind that mentions every possible fist fight with bullets.

Edgar Wright has fun like a child in Gardaland, making old florists and nice old nights from the provinces use rifles. But they can’t get away with it.

Wind River Secrets – Taylor Sheridan (2017)

We liked to put an outsider, and Taylor Sheridan’s snow-covered shooting was the perfect choice.

A dense and very subtle tension, capable of exploding without brakes and, above all, without any mercy, while a rapid and extremely painful massacre is consumed in front of our incredulous eyes.

John Wick 3 – Parabellum – Chad Stahelski (2019)

Another very difficult decision: only one John Wick, but it was inevitable.

So the choice falls on the Parabellum shooting in Morocco, especially for the incredible work done on stunts and coordination, with breezy camera movements between trained dogs and a pair of killers that makes groundbreaking shootings like never before.