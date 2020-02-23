best debut in Cannes 2019, a powerful justice drama

Share it:

The film production of Guatemala Begins to be visible thanks to a few titles that have circulated in the last five years through numerous international festivals. The past 2019 produced in this Latin American country two works with critical success that not only share nationality but also the focus of their plots, since both are located in the trials against military officers who committed crimes during the civil war Guatemalan

While 'La Llorona' by Jayro Bustamante treats this episode under the horror genre, with considerable results, 'Our mothers' he does it by developing a intimate drama, very personal, which has been one of the great film debuts made in Latin America last year and now reaches Spanish billboards. Both films are also a plea against dictatorship and impunity, and in favor of justice and memory.

Horror, misery and hope

In just 78 minutes, 'Our mothers', the first opera by Cesar Diaz, exposes with firmness and emotion the tenacity of Ernesto (Armando Espitia), a young anthropologist determined to unearth the atrocities committed by the military during the civil war that took place in Guatemala between 1960 and 1996, leaving more than 200,000 dead and 45,000 missing. At the same time, the media trials against these soldiers are carried out, which directly affect Ernesto.

The history of his country and his personal intersect in a necessary search in the past to continue traveling in the present, both on its own level and on a whole nation. From the Forensic Foundation, Ernesto identifies bodies buried in mass graves, missing persons in the contest that their families have been looking for for years. Among those people whose whereabouts are unknown is the father of the protagonist, a leftist guerrilla.

In a few minutes of footage, César Díaz condenses several parallel stories that progressively shed with Ernesto as the main thread of all of them. The director has combined professional actors with people who suffered first-hand the genocide against Ixil Mayan communities in the middle of the civil war, which gives it more realism and openness.

With a solvent staging that emphasizes close-ups of the faces of the victims who survived the barbarism and in showing the characters facing a scenario that gives them hope – be it an office with hundreds of folders, a farm in the one that hide many underground bodies that must be unearthed or a lonely beach- Diaz never loses the restrained and serene tone.

'Our mothers': César Díaz throws a powerful message with his debut opera

Let the silences take over many sequences, and that allows him to narrate such a dramatic and bloody historical fact without forgetting the personal issue of each case and without falling into tear manipulation. In addition, it is able to create tension before the judicial development or some conflicts of the main character against the bureaucracy.

Filmed in Spanish and Poqomchi – Mayan language spoken in the indigenous community of Pambach – the film is a powerful speaker of the victims and their dignity, reflecting in turn Women as the main victims of wars and violence. They are precisely those who rebel and fight to find their relatives buried in a private estate whose owners do not grant permission or those who with great courage dare to testify against their executioners.

At the same time, 'Our mothers' becomes a very visible showcase of a country with scarce economic resources that, like so many other nations, want Through the art –In this case the cinema- uncover the miseries of the past to face them and give hope to a people who need it.

Is coproduction between Guatemala, Belgium and France She won the Golden Chamber for the best debut in the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival and was chosen as a candidate by Belgium for the Oscars. In its conclusion, 'Our mothers' throws a powerful message about the need to face the past and dignify victims with just sentences and remaining in memory, an argument that crosses any border and should resonate in countries like Spain.