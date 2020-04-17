best Android phones you can buy for that price

It has long been rumored that Apple was preparing a "cheap iPhone", although it was not known if it would be called iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. It was finally today, without prior notice and through a statement, when the Cupertino company has announced officially the iPhone SE 2020, or "new iPhone SE", as they have called it.
This new 4.7-inch terminal opts for a single rear camera and takes up the design of the iPhone of yesteryear to integrate the fingerprint reader (Touch ID) in the lower frame. Of course, it is equal in power to the iPhone 11 Pro. Its starting price? 489 euros for the 64 GB version, a figure by which we can currently find several Android models. Let's see what they are.
Mobiles that cost the same at launch
For little more or little less than those 489 euros, they exist in the market several Android models with much higher specifications to the iPhone SE 2020. Our recommendations, taking into account its launch price, are these five models:
iPhone SE 2020
Google Pixel 3a XL
OPPO Reno2
Realme X2 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A71
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
SCREEN
Retina 4.7 inch
1,334 x 750 pixel resolution
OLED 6 inch
FullHD + (2,160 x 1,080)
6.5-inch AMOLED
FullHD + (2,400 x 1,080)
6.5-inch Super AMOLED
FullHD + (2,400 x 1,080)
6-inch OLED
FullHD + (2,520 x 1,080)
6.39-inch AMOLED
FullHD + (2,340 x 1,080)
PROCESSOR
Apple A13 Bionic
Snapdragon 670
Snapdragon 730G
Snapdragon 855+
Snapdragon 730
Snapdragon 855
RAM
Not specified
4GB
8 GB
12 GB
6 GB
6 GB
STORAGE
64 GB
64 GB
256 GB
256 GB
128GB + microSD
128 GB
SOFTWARE
iOS 13
Android 10
Android 9 Pie + ColorOS 6.1
Android 9.0 Pie + Color OS 6.1
Android 10 + Samsung One UI 2.0
Android 9 Pie + MIUI 10
REAR CAMERA
12 MP
12.2 MP Dual-Pixel
48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP
FRONTAL CAMERA
7 MP
8 MP
16 MP
16 MP
32 MP
20.1 MP
DRUMS
Not specified, wireless charging
3,700 mAh + 18W fast charge
4,000 mAh + VOOC Flash Charge 3.0
4,000 mAh + SuperVOOC 50W
4,500 mAh + 25W fast charge
4,000 mAh + fast charge 27 W
OTHERS
4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Lightning port, front fingerprint reader, IP67
4G LTE, WiFi ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, rear fingerprint reader
Dual Nano SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi ac, NFC, USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader
Dual Nano SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi ac, NFC, USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader
Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Dual 4G, BT 5.0, NFC, USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
Undetermined
148 g
160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm
167 g
160 x 74.3 x 9.5 mm
189 g
161 x 75.7 x 8.7 mm
199 g
163.6 x 76.0 x 7.7mm
179 g
156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8mm
191 g
PRICE
64 GB: 489 euros
479 euros
499 euros
12GB / 256GB: 499 euros
6GB / 128GB: 469 euros
6GB / 128GB: 449 euros
Google Pixel 3a XL
This Google proposal features a 6-inch FullHD + OLED screen, Snapdragon 670 processor, 12.2 MP Dual-Pixel camera, rear fingerprint reader and 3,700 mAh battery with 18W fast charge. It went on sale with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage for 479 euros.
OPPO Reno2
Among other features, it has a 6.5-inch AMOLED FullHD + screen with an integrated fingerprint reader, the Snapdragon 730G processor, Quad 48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP rear camera and 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charge. It is sold with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage for 499 euros.
Realme X2 Pro
In addition to its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FullHD + screen with integrated fingerprint reader and the Snapdragon 855+ processorIt stands out for including a 64 MP + 13MP + 8 MP + 2MP quad camera and a 4,000 mAh battery with SuperVOOC 50W fast charge. The variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage costs 499 euros.
Samsung Galaxy A71
A 6-inch FullHD + OLED display with integrated fingerprint sensor and Snapdragon 730 processor add to its quad 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP rear camera, a 32 MP front camera and a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charge. The variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage went on the market for 469 euros, but it can already be found at quite a discount.
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
Another brand that could not miss in this comparison is Xiaomi, which proposes its Mi 9T Pro with a 6.39-inch FullHD + AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 855 processor. It also has a triple rear camera of 48 MP + 13 MP +
8 MP, fingerprint reader on screen and a 4,000 mAh battery with 27 W fast charge. The model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB costs 449 euros.
Phones that cost the same now
In addition to the five models that we have discussed, right now, for what the cheapest model of the new iPhone SE 2020 costs, you can find several models on the market whose launch price was higher, but are already on sale. And beware, because several are high-end. Here we show you a few:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10: Although this Xiaomi model with no less than five rear cameras started at 549 euros, it is already possible to find it with 6GB / 128GB for 428.99 euros.
Huawei P30: The same happens with this Huawei proposal, which went on sale for 649 euros, but it can already be achieved with 6GB / 128GB for 399 euros. And it does have pre-installed Google mobile services.
Huawei P30 – 6.1 "Smartphone (Kirin 980 Octa-Core 2.6GHz, 6GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, 40MP Camera, Android) Color Black (Imported version)
OnePlus 7T: Now that his successor has just been introduced, it is a good time to get hold of one of the most interesting models from last year. The OnePlus 7T with its triple camera and the Snapdragon 855+ on board has dropped to 484.99 euros in the 8GB / 256GB variant.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite– The latest member to join the Galaxy Note 10 family not only offers support for the S-Pen, but also a 12 MP triple camera and 4,500 mAh battery. You can now find the version of the Note 10 Lite with 8GB / 128GB for 477.99 euros.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – 6.7 "FHD + (4G, Dual SIM, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 12MP (W) +12 MP (UW) + 12MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, Octacore Exynos 9810) Aura Red (Version Spanish)
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G: And if what you want is a terminal compatible with 5G networks, do not lose sight of this Mi MIX 3 with its sliding camera and its 6GB / 128GB for 399 euros.
