Technology

best Android phones you can buy for that price

April 17, 2020
Esther
7 Min Read
It has long been rumored that Apple was preparing a "cheap iPhone", although it was not known if it would be called iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. It was finally today, without prior notice and through a statement, when the Cupertino company has announced officially the iPhone SE 2020, or "new iPhone SE", as they have called it.

This new 4.7-inch terminal opts for a single rear camera and takes up the design of the iPhone of yesteryear to integrate the fingerprint reader (Touch ID) in the lower frame. Of course, it is equal in power to the iPhone 11 Pro. Its starting price? 489 euros for the 64 GB version, a figure by which we can currently find several Android models. Let's see what they are.

Mobiles that cost the same at launch

For little more or little less than those 489 euros, they exist in the market several Android models with much higher specifications to the iPhone SE 2020. Our recommendations, taking into account its launch price, are these five models:

iPhone SE 2020

Google Pixel 3a XL

OPPO Reno2

Realme X2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A71

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

SCREEN

Retina 4.7 inch

1,334 x 750 pixel resolution

OLED 6 inch

FullHD + (2,160 x 1,080)

6.5-inch AMOLED

FullHD + (2,400 x 1,080)

6.5-inch Super AMOLED

FullHD + (2,400 x 1,080)

6-inch OLED

FullHD + (2,520 x 1,080)

6.39-inch AMOLED

FullHD + (2,340 x 1,080)

PROCESSOR

Apple A13 Bionic

Snapdragon 670

Snapdragon 730G

Snapdragon 855+

Snapdragon 730

Snapdragon 855

RAM

Not specified

4GB

8 GB

12 GB

6 GB

6 GB

STORAGE

64 GB

64 GB

256 GB

256 GB

128GB + microSD

128 GB

SOFTWARE

iOS 13

Android 10

Android 9 Pie + ColorOS 6.1

Android 9.0 Pie + Color OS 6.1

Android 10 + Samsung One UI 2.0

Android 9 Pie + MIUI 10

REAR CAMERA

12 MP

12.2 MP Dual-Pixel

48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP

48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP

FRONTAL CAMERA

7 MP

8 MP

16 MP

16 MP

32 MP

20.1 MP

DRUMS

Not specified, wireless charging

3,700 mAh + 18W fast charge

4,000 mAh + VOOC Flash Charge 3.0

4,000 mAh + SuperVOOC 50W

4,500 mAh + 25W fast charge

4,000 mAh + fast charge 27 W

OTHERS

4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Lightning port, front fingerprint reader, IP67

4G LTE, WiFi ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, rear fingerprint reader

Dual Nano SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi ac, NFC, USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader

Dual Nano SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi ac, NFC, USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader

Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader

Dual 4G, BT 5.0, NFC, USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Undetermined

148 g

160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm

167 g

160 x 74.3 x 9.5 mm

189 g

161 x 75.7 x 8.7 mm

199 g

163.6 x 76.0 x 7.7mm

179 g

156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8mm

191 g

PRICE

64 GB: 489 euros

479 euros

499 euros

12GB / 256GB: 499 euros

6GB / 128GB: 469 euros

6GB / 128GB: 449 euros

Google Pixel 3a XL

This Google proposal features a 6-inch FullHD + OLED screen, Snapdragon 670 processor, 12.2 MP Dual-Pixel camera, rear fingerprint reader and 3,700 mAh battery with 18W fast charge. It went on sale with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage for 479 euros.


Google Pixel 3a XL, review: the Pixel camera at half the price

OPPO Reno2

Among other features, it has a 6.5-inch AMOLED FullHD + screen with an integrated fingerprint reader, the Snapdragon 730G processor, Quad 48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP rear camera and 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charge. It is sold with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage for 499 euros.

READ:  Android Released TETRIS 99 Puzzle Game


Oppo Reno2, analysis: the "selfie" fin and the hybrid zoom give value to a smartphone with great value for money

Realme X2 Pro

In addition to its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FullHD + screen with integrated fingerprint reader and the Snapdragon 855+ processorIt stands out for including a 64 MP + 13MP + 8 MP + 2MP quad camera and a 4,000 mAh battery with SuperVOOC 50W fast charge. The variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage costs 499 euros.


Realme X2 Pro, analysis: the great surprise of the year in relation to quality / price

Samsung Galaxy A71

A 6-inch FullHD + OLED display with integrated fingerprint sensor and Snapdragon 730 processor add to its quad 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP rear camera, a 32 MP front camera and a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charge. The variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage went on the market for 469 euros, but it can already be found at quite a discount.


Samsung Galaxy A71 review: a huge screen and balance for an ambitious mid-range

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Another brand that could not miss in this comparison is Xiaomi, which proposes its Mi 9T Pro with a 6.39-inch FullHD + AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 855 processor. It also has a triple rear camera of 48 MP + 13 MP +
8 MP, fingerprint reader on screen and a 4,000 mAh battery with 27 W fast charge. The model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB costs 449 euros.


Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, review: Xiaomi challenges the high-end with removable camera and a breakthrough price

Phones that cost the same now

New Iphone Se

In addition to the five models that we have discussed, right now, for what the cheapest model of the new iPhone SE 2020 costs, you can find several models on the market whose launch price was higher, but are already on sale. And beware, because several are high-end. Here we show you a few:

  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10: Although this Xiaomi model with no less than five rear cameras started at 549 euros, it is already possible to find it with 6GB / 128GB for 428.99 euros.

  • Huawei P30: The same happens with this Huawei proposal, which went on sale for 649 euros, but it can already be achieved with 6GB / 128GB for 399 euros. And it does have pre-installed Google mobile services.

Huawei P30 - 6.1 "Smartphone (Kirin 980 Octa-Core 2.6GHz, 6GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, 40MP Camera, Android) Color Black (Imported version)" src = "https: // m .media-amazon.com / images / I / 416e0yb8Z3L.jpg

Huawei P30 – 6.1 "Smartphone (Kirin 980 Octa-Core 2.6GHz, 6GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, 40MP Camera, Android) Color Black (Imported version)

  • OnePlus 7T: Now that his successor has just been introduced, it is a good time to get hold of one of the most interesting models from last year. The OnePlus 7T with its triple camera and the Snapdragon 855+ on board has dropped to 484.99 euros in the 8GB / 256GB variant.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite– The latest member to join the Galaxy Note 10 family not only offers support for the S-Pen, but also a 12 MP triple camera and 4,500 mAh battery. You can now find the version of the Note 10 Lite with 8GB / 128GB for 477.99 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite - 6.7 "FHD + (4G, Dual SIM, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 12MP (W) +12 MP (UW) + 12MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, Octacore Exynos 9810) Aura Red (Version Spanish) "src =" https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/41qvk72h3WL.jpg

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – 6.7 "FHD + (4G, Dual SIM, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 12MP (W) +12 MP (UW) + 12MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, Octacore Exynos 9810) Aura Red (Version Spanish)

  • Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G: And if what you want is a terminal compatible with 5G networks, do not lose sight of this Mi MIX 3 with its sliding camera and its 6GB / 128GB for 399 euros.

