best Android phones you can buy for that price

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It has long been rumored that Apple was preparing a "cheap iPhone", although it was not known if it would be called iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. It was finally today, without prior notice and through a statement, when the Cupertino company has announced officially the iPhone SE 2020, or "new iPhone SE", as they have called it.

This new 4.7-inch terminal opts for a single rear camera and takes up the design of the iPhone of yesteryear to integrate the fingerprint reader (Touch ID) in the lower frame. Of course, it is equal in power to the iPhone 11 Pro. Its starting price? 489 euros for the 64 GB version, a figure by which we can currently find several Android models. Let's see what they are.

Mobiles that cost the same at launch

For little more or little less than those 489 euros, they exist in the market several Android models with much higher specifications to the iPhone SE 2020. Our recommendations, taking into account its launch price, are these five models:

iPhone SE 2020 Google Pixel 3a XL OPPO Reno2 Realme X2 Pro Samsung Galaxy A71 Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro SCREEN Retina 4.7 inch 1,334 x 750 pixel resolution OLED 6 inch FullHD + (2,160 x 1,080) 6.5-inch AMOLED FullHD + (2,400 x 1,080) 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FullHD + (2,400 x 1,080) 6-inch OLED FullHD + (2,520 x 1,080) 6.39-inch AMOLED FullHD + (2,340 x 1,080) PROCESSOR Apple A13 Bionic Snapdragon 670 Snapdragon 730G Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 730 Snapdragon 855 RAM Not specified 4GB 8 GB 12 GB 6 GB 6 GB STORAGE 64 GB 64 GB 256 GB 256 GB 128GB + microSD 128 GB SOFTWARE iOS 13 Android 10 Android 9 Pie + ColorOS 6.1 Android 9.0 Pie + Color OS 6.1 Android 10 + Samsung One UI 2.0 Android 9 Pie + MIUI 10 REAR CAMERA 12 MP 12.2 MP Dual-Pixel 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP FRONTAL CAMERA 7 MP 8 MP 16 MP 16 MP 32 MP 20.1 MP DRUMS Not specified, wireless charging 3,700 mAh + 18W fast charge 4,000 mAh + VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 4,000 mAh + SuperVOOC 50W 4,500 mAh + 25W fast charge 4,000 mAh + fast charge 27 W OTHERS 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Lightning port, front fingerprint reader, IP67 4G LTE, WiFi ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, rear fingerprint reader Dual Nano SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi ac, NFC, USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader Dual Nano SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi ac, NFC, USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader Dual 4G, BT 5.0, NFC, USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Undetermined 148 g 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm 167 g 160 x 74.3 x 9.5 mm 189 g 161 x 75.7 x 8.7 mm 199 g 163.6 x 76.0 x 7.7mm 179 g 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8mm 191 g PRICE 64 GB: 489 euros 479 euros 499 euros 12GB / 256GB: 499 euros 6GB / 128GB: 469 euros 6GB / 128GB: 449 euros

Google Pixel 3a XL

This Google proposal features a 6-inch FullHD + OLED screen, Snapdragon 670 processor, 12.2 MP Dual-Pixel camera, rear fingerprint reader and 3,700 mAh battery with 18W fast charge. It went on sale with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage for 479 euros.

OPPO Reno2

Among other features, it has a 6.5-inch AMOLED FullHD + screen with an integrated fingerprint reader, the Snapdragon 730G processor, Quad 48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP rear camera and 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charge. It is sold with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage for 499 euros.

Realme X2 Pro

In addition to its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FullHD + screen with integrated fingerprint reader and the Snapdragon 855+ processorIt stands out for including a 64 MP + 13MP + 8 MP + 2MP quad camera and a 4,000 mAh battery with SuperVOOC 50W fast charge. The variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage costs 499 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A71

A 6-inch FullHD + OLED display with integrated fingerprint sensor and Snapdragon 730 processor add to its quad 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP rear camera, a 32 MP front camera and a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charge. The variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage went on the market for 469 euros, but it can already be found at quite a discount.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Another brand that could not miss in this comparison is Xiaomi, which proposes its Mi 9T Pro with a 6.39-inch FullHD + AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 855 processor. It also has a triple rear camera of 48 MP + 13 MP +

8 MP, fingerprint reader on screen and a 4,000 mAh battery with 27 W fast charge. The model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB costs 449 euros.

Phones that cost the same now

In addition to the five models that we have discussed, right now, for what the cheapest model of the new iPhone SE 2020 costs, you can find several models on the market whose launch price was higher, but are already on sale. And beware, because several are high-end. Here we show you a few:

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 : Although this Xiaomi model with no less than five rear cameras started at 549 euros, it is already possible to find it with 6GB / 128GB for 428.99 euros.

Huawei P30: The same happens with this Huawei proposal, which went on sale for 649 euros, but it can already be achieved with 6GB / 128GB for 399 euros. And it does have pre-installed Google mobile services.

Huawei P30 – 6.1 "Smartphone (Kirin 980 Octa-Core 2.6GHz, 6GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, 40MP Camera, Android) Color Black (Imported version)

OnePlus 7T : Now that his successor has just been introduced, it is a good time to get hold of one of the most interesting models from last year. The OnePlus 7T with its triple camera and the Snapdragon 855+ on board has dropped to 484.99 euros in the 8GB / 256GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite– The latest member to join the Galaxy Note 10 family not only offers support for the S-Pen, but also a 12 MP triple camera and 4,500 mAh battery. You can now find the version of the Note 10 Lite with 8GB / 128GB for 477.99 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – 6.7 "FHD + (4G, Dual SIM, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 12MP (W) +12 MP (UW) + 12MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, Octacore Exynos 9810) Aura Red (Version Spanish)