Best adult animated movies

Although we have all seen movies without respecting the age rating (how much we would have missed if not …), there are certain stories that simply by having an animated bill can invite you to think that they are a good option to see with Smallest in the house. And not: movies like 'The Tomb of Fireflies' or 'The Feast of Sausages' have not taught that not because they are animated these movies are not exempt from hard stories or explicit sexual content.
About the premiere of 'The swallows of Kabul', we compile several contemporary titles that can play tricks on you with the little ones in the house if you don't know them beforehand. But that, as an adult, you will fall in love.
'The swallows of Kabul' (2019)
Set in the 1998 Kabul, this film takes us to the ruins left by the Taliban, and it does so through the eyes of two teenagers in love. Even surrounded by violence, love is possible. When an unfortunate decision breaks the balance between the two and their environment, the social drama will take the rawness of this animated film of French production directed by Zabou Breitman and Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec.
'Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles' (2019)
Set in the 1930s, the adult and cinephile viewer will enjoy as a child of this adventure that is introduced into History with characters like Buñuel and Dalí. But children will have to continue discovering these two great figures in art history to enjoy the proposal of director Salvador Simó.
Psychonauts, the forgotten children (2015)
Although its title may induce otherwise, the winner of the Goya for Best Animated Film last year, directed by Pedro Rivero and Alberto Vázquez, is not exactly a children's film. It is a story of Gothic aesthetics in which two friends try to escape metaphorically and literally from their reality, since the island where they live has been devastated by an industrial accident and the air that is breathed is suffocating.
Mary and Max (2009)
This overwhelming film by the Australian Adam Elliot is starring an eight-year-old girl who has a relationship of correspondence with a middle-aged man in New York. Autism, disability and even Diogenes syndrome are made explicit in this wonder of claymation (plasticine animation) that is much more enjoyed when discovered in adulthood.
The feast of sausages (2016)
The wind rises (2013)
In Hayao Miyazaki's filmography there are titles more accessible than others for the little ones, although it is clear that they will have to do a second or third reading over the years in order to understand all their complexity. However, the director's last film is not the most advisable to introduce a child into his universe. This story with autobiographical dyes recreates some hard historical events such as the Great Depression, Japan's entry into World War II or a tuberculosis epidemic.
Persepolis (2007)
Vincent Paronnaud and Marjane Satrapi brought to the big screen the original work of the latter about an Iranian girl who grows up in the years of the Islamic revolution and subsequently experiences a strong cultural shock when traveling to Europe. Acclaimed by international critics, this black and white adventure was made with the jury prize in Cannes a decade ago.
The Red Turtle (2016)
Although harmless, the first feature film by Belgian Michael Dudok de Wit is not at all a children's film although, we insist, every child is a world and there can always be exceptions. Although your promotional images may invite you to think otherwise, 'The Red Turtle' is a vital reflection too deep for certain ages. In addition, the fact that it does not have dialogues can cause distressing moments for parents immersed in the poetic beauty of the film and children who fail to connect with it.
Wrinkles (2012)
Based on the homonymous comic by Paco Roca, the Spanish opera Ignacio Ferreras deals with life in a geriatric center, focusing on two elderly people who become friends in the residence and their way of dealing with Alzheimer's disease that begins to suffer from one of them . Although the tape is suitable for working on this disease and the notion of old age in adolescence, it may raise doubts for children too young.
Chico and Rita (2010)
This work that can boast of being the only Spanish Oscar-nominated for Best Animated Film (it was taken away that year 'Rank'), directed by Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal and Tono Errando, is an exciting love story starring by a pianist and a singer in the Cuba of the forties.
Waltz with Bashir (2008)
The animation of the acclaimed Israeli film Ari Folman ('The Congress') is one of the most beautiful that this industry has left us in recent years, but its background, which is also manifested in surrealist sequences, is of a crude cruelty still digesting for the adult audience. This is a documentary that recalls the events that occurred during the slaughter of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon in 1982.
