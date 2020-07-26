Besieged at home, the thriller review with Scott Adkins

Share it:

Chloe Paige and her stepson Jacob, still a child, recently lived in a secluded villa on an island. The woman's husband is often traveling abroad for work and the marriage is in a period of profound crisis, further amplified by the fact that Jacob did not like the recent transfer. On a rainy night their home is targeted by a trio of masked robbers who, after killing a friend of Chloe's guest in cold blood, enter the house in search of a secret safe.

Chloe manages to hide with Jacob in the eyes of the criminals and finds unexpected help from Mike, a security officer who works for the company that designed the alarm and security cameras that protect the four walls.

The Judgment Night

Not to be confused with the British namesake, an actor best known for being the 10th doctor in the cult series Doctor Who, David Tennant is a documentary filmmaker with experiences in TV series who made his debut in 2016 with Assediati in casa, a thriller whose dynamics are performed directly from the original title Home Invasion.

The home invasion, as thriller and horror lovers well know, are those films in which a cheerful family is targeted by gangs of criminals who break into the four home walls and, as underlined by the synopsis set out above , this production follows the common thread to the letter.

The ninety minutes of viewing rely on a stereotyped and monochordic context, in which we try to partially change the narrative coordinates by inserting an external figure, that is, that of the switchboard operator Mike who, from a distance, is committed to helping the unfortunate protagonist.

The result – which can vaguely remember the antecedent The Call (2013) or the subsequent The culprit – The Guilty (2018) – is the result of obvious forcing and to pay duty it is in particular the tension score, never able to grip properly on the viewer.

Home Sweet Home

Besieged in the house, it sins above all in the characterization of the villains, with two of them cruel to excess and tending to psychopathy and another too naive to appear credible.

If the bad guys fail to inspire the necessary credibility it is obvious how the themed suspense loses power and effectiveness, and the external situations on the bridge awaiting repair add nothing to the sense of the story.

The director relies excessively on the leitmotifs of the trend and personality latitude in multiple circumstances, ending up wasting even a potentially interesting cast for the available budget.

From the 90s sex symbol Natasha Henstridge – also producer – a Jason Patric, up to a Scott Adkins discreetly comfortable in the role of relentless nemesis, the actors try to instill a partial verve to alter-ego that is otherwise flat and colorless, simple pawns of a game already seen and of course obvious.