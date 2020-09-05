Besides Marvel’s Avengers: Crystal Dynamics takes on for AAA with PvP and PvE elements

Share it:

Players waiting to take on the role of the Avengers can finally grab the controller and venture into Marvel’s Avengers, the latest effort born from the collaboration between the House of Ideas and Square Enix.

The title is in fact finally available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and the first reviews of Marvel’s Avengers are progressively making its appearance on Metacritic. The development team is now preparing to provide ambitious post-launch support to the Action RPG, through the introduction of new heroes and missions. But not only: Crystal Dynamics in fact, it seems ready to take on another project as well.

To suggest it are multiple open job positions at the software house, which collect interesting insights into the focus of the developers’ activities. The latter refer in particular to a new AAA game, of unspecified nature, but which should include a multiplayer component within it. In fact, one of the professionals sought by Crystal Dynamics is a Lead Combat Designer, whose duties include the balancing of elements “PvP and PvE in a multiplayer environment“.

Waiting for new updates from the software house part of the house family Square Enix, remember that Kate Bishop will also debut in Marvel’s Avengers.