Besides Dreams, will there be room for LittleBigPlanet 4 on PS5? Media Molecule talks about it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Exchanging a chat with the GameSpot editorial staff, Media Molecule's Siobhan Reddy discussed the future of Dreams and explained what probabilities there may be to witness the relaunch of the famous LittleBigPlanet platform sandbox series on PS5.

The Studio Director of the English subsidiary of Sony does not use turns of words in stating, about the possibility of develop LittleBigPlanet 4 in the future, that "we are totally taken on Dreams, it is what we are doing, we have so many plans to carry out but we are a really small team. All the members of the software house will be needed, we must work together to give shape to all the projects on Dreams that we have in mind".

However, according to Reddy Sackboy fans can keep hoping because "we love LittleBigPlanet, he was and always will be one of our favorite children. But Dreams is the spiritual follow-up to LBP, and at this point our plan foresees that Dreams is our main goal. We want to create interesting things, we don't know what content we will introduce in future but we know they will arrive within Dreams ".

Some of these contents, therefore, could concern gods Free LittleBigPlanet themed DLC, in addition to the previously announced updates of Dreams for VR and online multiplayer. In recent months, the current Google Stadia project manager, Phil Harrison, recalled an anecdote of his previous experience as a Sony executive and revealed how the Media Molecule and LittleBigPlanet studios were born.