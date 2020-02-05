Sports

Berta Gómez, mother of Cavani: "I could still go to Atlético"

February 4, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Edinson Cavani, PSG player, has again made headlines for the rojiblanco club after the frustrated operation starring the Cholo during the winter market. After many flirting and leaks, the operation that Atlético de Madrid needed so much was dismissed.

Among other secondary characters the brother and representative of Cavani, whom Cerezo accused of having thwarted the operation, was one of the main protagonists of the operation. The statements of the mattress president did not sit very well with the surroundings of the Uruguayan player and Berta Gómez, His mother has come out of these statements.

Berta Gómez does not rule out an operation in the next transfer market: "It is not impossible that Edinson could go to Atlético de Madrid in the summer, as long as the president rectifies what he said "

"We did not understand why the president said such barbarity. It was out of place. It hurt a lot, because it is absolutely false that Walter asked for a signing bonus. This man what he should have done is tell his fans why Cavani really didn't go to Atlético, Yes why, first, the PSG did not want to let him out, and second, Atlético never reached what the PSG asked for when he later decided to negotiate, "Berta Gomez, mother of the next rojiblanco striker, said annoyingly and bluntly.

