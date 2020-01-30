Berserk's new $ 200 bookend is available today, and it's hot selling

Share it:

In case you were afraid that your collection of Berserk is touched by someone then we advise you to hurry, because the new one bookends produced by Dark Horse Comics it has just a thousand units available and is literally snapping up among fans of Kentaro Miura.

If anything about 200 euros were left over and you would like to add a real ninety piece to your collection, therefore, you just have to click on the link available at the bottom and secure a copy.

The "Berserk Bookends" is about 18 centimeters high and 50 long when exposed without books inside, while the weight is around 11 kilograms. The bookend was made by Bigshot Toyworks, one of the best known and awarded American brands in the entertainment field, and painted by the talented artist Ed Bradley. As previously specified, the distribution is in the hands of Dark Horse Comics which will ship the products between July and September 2020.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the video presentation of the bookends, while at the bottom there are some photos taken from the official Dark Horse Direct website.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are passionate about this type of products then, we recommend you take a look at the recent gold statuette of Black Jack and the brand new 500 euro action figure of Digimon.