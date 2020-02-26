Berserk's characters and their fury in a viral tattoo

Share it:

Berserk is a well-loved manga but unfortunately for fans that is proceeding very slowly due to the enormous amount of work to be faced for the manga Kentaro Miura. Berserk chapter 359 was the last read by fans who have yet to await further developments from seinen Young Animal magazine.

In waiting for the new chapter of Berserk however, readers can briefly review the story with a fan tattoo that has gone viral. The user Reddit Eli809 has decided to dedicate the entire right arm, from the shoulder to the wrist, to the manga written and designed by Kentaro Miura. As you can see at the bottom, we start with the famous brand that attracts demons in a giant version and occupying the shoulder and arm.

Below we begin to notice the first characters portrayed in black and with drawing and lines that highlight their darkness and threateningness: Zodd, the Knight of the Skull, the protagonist Gatsu bleeding and finally the many sacrifices that occurred during the famous Eclipse. Just the latter make up the final ring of the tattoo that ends at the boy's wrist. Have you been struck by this huge achievement?

Berserk is currently on hiatus and there are no signs of recovery. However, Kentaro Miura said in an interview that the Studio Gaga managed by him is working in such a way as to reduce the time between the publication of a chapter of Berserk and the other, in order to make fans wait less heavily and proceed more quickly towards the conclusion.