Berserk: will the manga pause again immediately after chapter 360?

Without even giving time to the new chapter of Berserk to go out that already on the net we start to speculate on the future of the manga. In fact, the first leaks from Young Animals magazine, in addition to revealing the first details from chapter 360, seem to suggest a new pause for Kentaro Miura's masterpiece.

In the first week of April, the magazine announced the return of Berserk with the highly anticipated chapter 360, following one break lasting 8 months. Meanwhile, predictably, the magazine's first leaks, such as the title of the episode, leaked out on the net, "Planting cherry trees", as well as the first information about the next issue of the magazine scheduled for May 22nd.

In the case, Young Animals confirmed the fear of fans, that is in the next issue of the magazine there will be no chapter from Berserk which therefore, barring surprises on the occasion of the full spoilers, will return on pause. In any case, we just have to wait a few days for the definitive confirmation, or when the magazine will officially be released at home in just 3 days.

If you need to retrieve the latest events in the story to review the narration, we suggest you take a look at our special on Berserk, in which we recap the plot so far. And you, however, are you convinced that the manga will again pause indefinitely or will it be a short wait? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below.